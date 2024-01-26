HIGH SCHOOLS

Windham ran off 13 straight points the second half and went on to a 38-30 victory in a girls’ basketball game Friday night at Falmouth.

The Eagles (6-8) trailed 18-15 early in the second half but took control by closing the third quarter with an 11-0 surge. Windham was paced by Stella Jarvais with 14 points and Brianna Duarte with 11, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Jaelyn Meader led Falmouth (2-10) with seven points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Dylan Capano scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Sacopee Valley (6-7) held off a late comeback bid by Telstar/Gould (4-9) in a 56-53 win at Hiram.

Bryce Stacey added 16 points for Sacopee, while Silas Nielsen had 12 points and 13 boards.

Reiley Hedden sparked a fourth-quarter rally by making five 3-pointers as the Rebels nearly erased a 39-28 deficit. Hedden finshed with 21 points, and Brody Morgan tossed in 18.

HOCKEY

NHL: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was suspended five games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

The NHL announced the suspension after a disciplinary phone hearing with Gallagher, who was given a match penalty and ejected for hitting Pelech in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period of Thursday night’s game.

• Owen Tippett signed a $49.6 million, eight-year extension with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tippett, 24, is second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young cleared the concussion protocol and was available for Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Young missed two games after he was elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. He leads Atlanta with his average of 26.9 points per game and ranks second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

GOLF

LPGA: Nelly Korda birdied three of her final four holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and take a two-shot lead midway through the LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022, the former world No. 1 was at 10-under 132 through 36 holes at Bradenton Country Club, a Donald Ross-designed course in her hometown that she hasn’t played all that often.

So Mi Lee had the second-best round of the day, a 65, and was alone in second place. Lydia Ko, who won last week’s season opener and shared the first-round lead with Korda, was three shots behind after a 70, alongside Xiyu Lin (66) and Ayaka Furue (67).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Manuel Elvira took a share of the lead along with Rasmus Hojgaard at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after shooting 10-under 62 in the second round in the United Arab Emirates.

Elvira and Hojgaard (64) were one stroke ahead of first-round leader Callum Shinkwin (69) and Thorbjorn Olesen (62).

SOCCER

ENGLAND:

Manchester City’s ended a streak of five consecutive scoreless losses at Tottenham, as Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Defending champion City lost all of its previous five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score. It looked like being another frustrating night until Ake’s late intervention.

• Chelsea played to a scoreless draw at home against Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest will also need a replay after being held to a goalless draw at second-division Bristol City.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: McLaren driver Lando Norris signed a multi-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old British driver’s existing contract ran until the end of 2025. The new deal secures his services alongside teammate Oscar Piastri for several more seasons. McLaren did not say the length of the new contract.

Norris claimed his first pole position at last season’s Brazilian GP and secured six second-place finishes in a consistent campaign as McLaren improved to fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ilia Malinin made perhaps the toughest jump in figure skating look easy, and the rest of his short program for that matter, and took a commanding lead at the U.S. championships in Columbus, Ohio, as the 19-year-old star seeks his his second straight title.

The Grand Prix Final champion opened with an effortless quad toe loop, then landed the quad lutz-triple toe combo before making a triple axel look like a skip across the ice. Malinin was rewarded with 108.57 points to take the biggest lead after a short program under the current scoring system in nationals history.

Max Naumov, the 2020 junior national champion, was a surprising second after his opening quad salchow helped to make up for a problem on his triple axel. He received 89.72 points in his quest for a podium spot after finishing fourth last year.

