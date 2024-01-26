Bowdoin went on a 16-2 run to close out the first half on its a way to a 57-42 win over Connecticut College in a New England Small College Athletic Conference women’s basketball game on Friday in Brunswick.

Marie Belardi scored 15 points off the bench for Bowdoin, which improved to 19-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Jess Giorgio added 13 points for the Polar Bears.

Addi Hunter had 10 points for Connecticut College (5-13, 0-5).

BATES 65, MIDDLEBURY 54: Sarah Hughes had 19 points and the Bobcats (17-2, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (12-7, 4-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Morgan Kennedy added 12 points for Bates, while Davina Kabantu and Elsa Daulerio both finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Alexa Mustafaj scored 21 points for Middlebury.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MIDDLEBURY 61, BATES 40: Evan Flaks had 13 points as the Panthers (10-9, 4-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-6, 0-5) in Lewiston.

Peter Psyhogeos had eight points for Bates.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 74, BOWDOIN 59: The Camels (14-5, 4-1 NESCAC) closed the first half with a 12-2 run to take a 31-11 lead at the half on their way to a win over the Polar Bears (6-14, 0-6) in New London, Connecticut.

RJ Casey scored 28 points, while David Murray had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut College.

Ben Chilson had 17 points and Michael Simonds added 15 for Bowdoin..

Advertisement

FOOTBALL

MICHIGAN: The school hired Sherrone Moore to replace coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead college football’s winningest program.

The school unsurprisingly elevated Moore just two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore’s contract is for five years, with a starting annual salary of $5.5 million, guaranteed annual raises and several bonuses for accomplishments such as conference championships ($500,000), College Football Playoff appearances ($200,000) and national championships ($1 million).

Moore is a first-time head coach – at least formally.

Advertisement

Michigan went 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while Moore was filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.

Moore becomes the first Black head coach in the history of Michigan football.

Moore also served a one-game suspension during the 2023 season related to a recruiting infractions NCAA case. The NCAA’s investigation into allegations of sign-stealing and in-person scouting – which resulted in the late-season three-game suspension of Harbaugh by the Big Ten – has also yet to be resolved.

Harbaugh denied being involved in the sign-stealing scheme and there has been no evidence made public to show Moore, who became Michigan’s primary play-caller this season, was involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous