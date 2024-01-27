Saturday, Jan. 27
Boys’ Basketball
• Buckfield 46, Wiscasset 36
• George Stevens 68, Piscataquis 59
• Lincoln Academy 67, MCI 32
• Messalonskee 60, Skowhegan 58
• Mountain Valley 84, Lisbon 39
• Old Orchard Beach 62, Poland 57
• Rangeley 71, North Haven 47
• Schenck 61, Machias 56
• South Portland 70, Thornton Academy 62
• Belfast at Morse, 6:30 p.m.
• Bucksport at Washington Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Lake Region, 6 p.m.
• Caribou at Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.
• Deering at Bonny Eagle, 3 p.m.
• Easton at East Grand, noon
• Falmouth at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 2:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Brunswick, 1 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Greely at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
• Houlton at Orono, 2:30 p.m.
• Katahdin at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Massabesic, TBD
• Madison at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 1:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 7 p.m.
• Old Town at John Bapst, 7:30 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 2:30 p.m.
• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 7 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Calais, 2:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Cony, 7 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Telstar/Gould, 3:30 p.m.
• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 12:30 p.m.
• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, noon
• Waynflete at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Biddeford 48, Bonny Eagle 23
• Brunswick 59, Freeport 32
• Deering 54, Kennebunk 37
• Ellsworth 70, Caribou 50
• Fort Fairfield 50, Madawaska 13
• Machias 58, Schenck 42
• South Portland 50, Thornton Academy 41
• St. Dominic 47, Lisbon 11
• Belfast at Morse, 5 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 5 p.m.
• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Easton at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 4 p.m.
• Gorham at Sanford, 5:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.
• Katahdin at Fort Kent, noon
• Lake Region at Cape Elizabeth, 1:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 6 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Falmouth, 1:30 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Maranacook, 3:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Poland, 1:30 p.m.
• Old Town at John Bapst, 6 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Bucksport, noon
• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 1 p.m.
• Scarborough at Massabesic, 11:30 a.m.
• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Messalonskee, 12:30 p.m.
• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 11 a.m.
• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, 10:30 a.m.
• Winthrop at Waynflete, 2 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 11 a.m.
• Yarmouth at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Old Town/Orono 3, Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin 1
• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:10 p.m.
• Gorham at York (Dover Arena), 2 p.m.
• Hampden/Nokomis at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), noon
• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 3 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon
• Brunswick at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:10 p.m.
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 3:20 p.m.
• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 7:40 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 1:20 p.m.
• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.
Swimming
• Cheverus at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Mountain Valley, Scarborough, Wells, York, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 9 a.m.
• Cheverus, Dirigo, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 10 a.m.
• Windham at Sanford, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 29
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor Christian at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Easton at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Wiscasset, 4:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Traip Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.
• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Boothbay at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Central at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Easton at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Wiscasset, 3 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at John Bapst, 7 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Kents Hill, 5 p.m.
• Hermon at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Islesboro at Richmond, 5 p.m.
• Lisbon at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.
• Maranacook at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 4:30 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Traip Academy, 5 p.m.
• Old Town at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.
• Orono at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Greenville, 5 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
• Scarborough at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Falmouth/Scarborough at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.
Swimming
• Camden Hills at Belfast, 5 p.m.
