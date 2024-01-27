Saturday, Jan. 27

Boys’ Basketball

• Buckfield 46, Wiscasset 36

• George Stevens 68, Piscataquis 59

• Lincoln Academy 67, MCI 32

• Messalonskee 60, Skowhegan 58

• Mountain Valley 84, Lisbon 39

• Old Orchard Beach 62, Poland 57

• Rangeley 71, North Haven 47

• Schenck 61, Machias 56

• South Portland 70, Thornton Academy 62

• Belfast at Morse, 6:30 p.m.

• Bucksport at Washington Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Lake Region, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.

• Deering at Bonny Eagle, 3 p.m.

• Easton at East Grand, noon

• Falmouth at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 2:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Brunswick, 1 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

• Houlton at Orono, 2:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Massabesic, TBD

• Madison at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 1:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 7 p.m.

• Old Town at John Bapst, 7:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 2:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 7 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Calais, 2:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Cony, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Telstar/Gould, 3:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 12:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, noon

• Waynflete at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Biddeford 48, Bonny Eagle 23

• Brunswick 59, Freeport 32

• Deering 54, Kennebunk 37

• Ellsworth 70, Caribou 50

• Fort Fairfield 50, Madawaska 13

• Machias 58, Schenck 42

• South Portland 50, Thornton Academy 41

• St. Dominic 47, Lisbon 11

• Belfast at Morse, 5 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 5 p.m.

• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 4 p.m.

• Gorham at Sanford, 5:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, noon

• Lake Region at Cape Elizabeth, 1:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 6 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Falmouth, 1:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Maranacook, 3:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Poland, 1:30 p.m.

• Old Town at John Bapst, 6 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Bucksport, noon

• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 1 p.m.

• Scarborough at Massabesic, 11:30 a.m.

• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Messalonskee, 12:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 11 a.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, 10:30 a.m.

• Winthrop at Waynflete, 2 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 11 a.m.

• Yarmouth at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Old Town/Orono 3, Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin 1

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:10 p.m.

• Gorham at York (Dover Arena), 2 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), noon

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 3 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon

• Brunswick at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:10 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 3:20 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 7:40 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 1:20 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

Swimming

• Cheverus at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Mountain Valley, Scarborough, Wells, York, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 9 a.m.

• Cheverus, Dirigo, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 10 a.m.

• Windham at Sanford, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 29

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Wiscasset, 4:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Traip Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Boothbay at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Central at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Wiscasset, 3 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at John Bapst, 7 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Kents Hill, 5 p.m.

• Hermon at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Islesboro at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Lisbon at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• Maranacook at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 4:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Traip Academy, 5 p.m.

• Old Town at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Orono at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Greenville, 5 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

• Scarborough at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Falmouth/Scarborough at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.

Swimming

• Camden Hills at Belfast, 5 p.m.

