Gray, Isis Leana 33, of Otisfield, formerly Sanford, Jan. 24, in Auburn. Visit 1-4 p.m., Feb. 10, Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, Springvale. Spring service.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gray, Isis Leana 33, of Otisfield, formerly Sanford, Jan. 24, in Auburn. Visit 1-4 p.m., Feb. 10, Carll-Heald and Black Funeral ...
Gray, Isis Leana 33, of Otisfield, formerly Sanford, Jan. 24, in Auburn. Visit 1-4 p.m., Feb. 10, Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, Springvale. Spring service.
Send questions/comments to the editors.