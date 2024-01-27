Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is expected to be promoted to defensive coordinator, according to reports.

Covington, 34, was considered the favorite for the job as soon as head coach Jerod Mayo opened a search two weeks ago. Covington joined the organization in 2017 as a coaching assistant and has spent the past five seasons as a position coach, working with outside linebackers in 2019 and the team’s defensive linemen the past four years. Covington is well-respected by players and coaches in New England.

“(Covington) has a great understanding of the entire defense and scheme. He can coach defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs. He sees the big picture,” Pats captain Deatrich Wise told the Boston Herald in November. “He’s a good players’ coach and can control the room.”

Covington becomes the Patriots’ first named defensive coordinator since 2017. His reputation as a rising young coach spread across the league last year, when he interviewed for defensive coordinator vacancies with the Chargers and Cardinals. He also served as a defensive coordinator at the 2023 Senior Bowl, an annual showcase for top college prospects.

Covington was one of five candidates to interview for the Patriots’ defensive coordinator position, along with Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges and new Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander, who at the time worked on the Steelers’ staff. Of those candidates, Covington was the only one with experience in New England as a coach or player. Covington overlapped with Hodges at Eastern Illinois, where they served as co-defensive coordinators in 2016, their last years before entering the NFL.

It’s unknown how the Patriots’ defensive staff will take shape under Mayo and Covington. Mayo has extended offers to keep former defensive play-caller Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick on staff. He may try to lure Hodges, a rising coach in his own right, to New England to work again with Covington.

