HOCKEY

ECHL: The Newfoundland Growlers scored three times in the second period and cruised to a 5-1 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Jackson Berezowski, Zach O’Brien and Joe Gatenby scored to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead. Ethan Ritchie answered for the Mariners, but Isaac Johnson scored early in the third and O’Brien added his second goal later in the period for Newfoundland.

NHL: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev.

Trouba elbowed Dorofeyev late in the second period in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday night

PWHL: Captain Hilary Knight carried the puck into the attacking zone in the 3-on-3 overtime period and fired a wrist shot that found a way through the pads of Maddie Rooney to allow Boston to pull out a 4-3 win over visiting Minnesota, becoming just the fifth team in the fledgling Professional Women’s Hockey League to win on home ice.

Boston took a 3-1 lead after the first period but was blanked by Rooney over the final two periods of regulation. Minnesota got a late goal in the second period to halve its deficit and, after pulling the goalkeeper for the final two minutes of the third period, Kendall Coyne Schofield poked home a carom for the tying goal with 53 seconds left.

• Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski will serve a one-game ban for a hit to the head of Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jalen Brunson had 32 points and eight assist and the New York Knicks beat Miami 125-109 in New York, winning their sixth straight and sending the Heat to a sixth consecutive loss.

Julius Randle added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, but left with 4:27 remaining after appearing to land hard on his shoulder when Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him trying to take a charge on Randle’s drive to the basket.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Chicago Cubs and Héctor Neris have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract, giving manager Craig Counsell another late-inning arm for his bullpen, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The contract includes a team option that converts to a player option if Neris appears in 60 games, according to the person who spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Neris went 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 71 games with Houston last season. The right-hander has made at least 60 appearances six times, including each of the last three years.

• The Kansas City Royals and utility man Adam Frazier agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract to provide the club with a left-handed bat and some versatility in the lineup, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

• Carlos Carrasco is circling back with the Guardians.

The 36-year-old right-hander, who spent 11 seasons pitching for Cleveland, has agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Norwegian skier Ragnhild Mowinckel kept her focus to win a wind-affected World Cup downhill after a series of crashes and delays marked the race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Racing on the course that will be used for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in two years, Mowinckel finished 0.35 seconds ahead of American racer Jacqueline Wiles and 0.44 ahead of home favorite Sofia Goggia.

• French skier Nils Allegre sped to his first career World Cup victory as two late starters upset the higher-ranked favorites at a tight super-G on the classic Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Wearing bib 18, Allegre beat Guglielmo Bosca by 0.18 seconds after the Italian finished and spent two minutes hoping for what would have been his maiden win.

Allegre and Bosca, both 30-year-old veterans on the Alpine skiing circuit, denied the Swiss team a 1-2 finish. Loic Meillard led season dominator Marco Odermatt by 0.03 after the top-10 ranked super-G racers had completed their runs.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Harry Kane scored his 23rd Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich in a 3-2 win over local rival Augsburg when Kingsley Coman went off hurt.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Villarreal scored twice deep in stoppage time to win a shootout at Barcelona 5-3, dealing a painful blow to the host’s Spanish league title defense and perhaps the future of Xavi Hernández.

• Xavi Hernández won’t continue as Barcelona’s coach after this season, saying he can’t get the team out of a slump.

Xavi announced his decision minutes after Barcelona lost to Villarreal 5-3 in the Spanish league, leaving it 10 points adrift of leader Real Madrid.

“I would like to announce that on June 30 I will cease being the coach of Barça,” Xavi said. “As a Barcelona fan, I can’t allow this situation to continue, we need a change of course and of dynamics.”

• Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni scored second-half goals as Real Madrid overcame Las Palmas 2-1 in the Canary Islands and reclaimed the league lead.

