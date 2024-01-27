Lyla Dunphe made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 10 seconds remaining to give Westbrook a 52-51 win over Fryeburg Academy in a Class A South girls’ basketball game Saturday in Westbrook.

Fryeburg trailed 49-40 midway through the fourth quarter but ramped up its defense and forced seven straight Westbrook turnovers, sparking an 11-0 run by the Raiders, who took the lead on a jumper by Gwen McDougall with 1:40 left.

Dunphe led Westbrook with 14 points. Taylar Hodge and Kylie Young each scored nine.

Mina Milosevic paced Fryeburg with 17 points. Marta Bajic contributed 15.

SOUTH PORTLAND 50, THORNTON ACADEMY 41: The Red Riots (12-3) outscored Thornton 21-10 in the fourth quarter, going 11 of 14 from the free-throw line to close out a win over the Golden Trojans (7-7) in Saco.

It was the 11th straight victory for South Portland, which was led by Emma Travis with 16 points. Nyeerah Padgett scored 12 and Annie Whitmore added 11.

Advertisement

Kate LeBlanc and Emma Lizotte each tallied 11 points for Thornton. Hannah Kenniston finished with 10.

POLAND 57, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 54: Breanna Bartlett scored 22 points, capped by a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, as the Knights (9-6) defeated the Seagulls (5-8) in Poland.

Alaina Hamlin added 11 points for Poland, which tied the game at 52-52 when Thea Thornton made a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in regulation.

Phoebe Paradis helped secure the win with a putback in overtime.

Sarah Davis paced Old Orchard Beach with 19 points. Tessa Ferguson scored 15.

BRUNSWICK 59, FREEPORT 32: The Dragons (14-1) ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Emily Doring to take a four-point lead, then pulled away in the second half against the Falcons (7-9) in Freeport.

Advertisement

Dakota Shipley paced Brunswick with 16 points, while Maddy Werner scored 12.

Freeport got 13 points from Sydney Gelhar and 11 from Abby Giroux.

DEERING 54, KENNEBUNK 37: Natalie Santiago scored 17 points, Maya Gayle had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Deering (7-8) pulled away in the second half against Kennebunk (1-14) in Portland.

Angelina Keo finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals, including four steals in the third quarter as Deering put together an 18-6 run for a 40-26 lead.

Kendall Therrien scored 20 points for Kennebunk.

GORHAM 59, SANFORD 47: Julia Reed scored 17 points, going 9 for 10 from the free-throw line, to lead four players in double figures for the Rams (12-2) in a win over the Spartans (9-5) at Sanford.

Advertisement

Ellie Gay made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Summer Gammon tossed in 11 points and Kalin Curtis added 10.

Sadie Sevigny paced Sanford with 14 points. Paige Sevigny scored 12.

BIDDEFORD 48, BONNY EAGLE 23: The Tigers (10-5) held Bonny Eagle scoreless in both the second and third quarters as they pulled away from the Scots (3-12) at Standish.

Gabby Smith led a balanced offense with 10 points. Jordyn Crump and Ayla Lagasse tossed in nine points apiece for Biddeford, which scored 29 straight points beginning late in the first quarter.

Maddy Violette had eight points for Bonny Eagle.

GREELY 42, YARMOUTH 39: Zada Smith made a tiebreaking layup with a little over two minutes remaining, and the Rangers (8-8) held on to beat the Clippers (8-7) in Cumberland.

Advertisement

Smith finished with 14 points, while Asja Kelman added 12 for Greely.

Yarmouth’s Neena Panozzo scored 17 points.

LAKE REGION 39, CAPE ELIZABETH 23: Ava Smith got eight of her 10 points in the first quarter to spearhead a 14-2 run as the Lakers (10-5) downed the Capers (0-15) in Cape Elizabeth.

Margo Tremblay also scored 10 points.

Grace Callahan had nine points for Cape Elizabeth.

WINTHROP 42, WAYNFLETE 35: Madeline Wagner got 16 of her 25 points in the second half as the Ramblers (9-4) rallied past the host Flyers (10-4) in Portland.

Advertisement

Lucy Hart led Waynflete with 17 points.

MCI 38, LINCOLN ACADEMY 35: Caitlyn Hamilton scored 14 points and Skyla Dean tossed in 10 to help the Huskies (6-8) edge the Eagles (8-6) in Pittsfield.

Miriam DeLisle paced Lincoln with 20 points.

HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 4, EDWARD LITTLE 0: The Clippers (13-3) got goals from four players and blanked Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (6-8) at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Isabel Peters had a goal and an assist, and Avery Buchanan, Sophie Smith and Rosie Paneka also scored. Elle Grondin needed only four saves for the shutout.

Izzy Jalbert recorded 31 saves for the Red Hornets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous