Yarmouth placed four players in double figures and defeated Greely, 73-59, in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Saturday in Yarmouth.

Evan Oranellas came off the bench and made five 3-pointers as he matched teammate Matt Gautreau with 15 points. Evan Hamm added 14 and Justin Dawes had 13 for the Clippers (8-7), who led 42-31 at halftime and extended the margin to 62-44 after three quarters.

Greely (7-7) got 22 points from Kade Ippolito, 16 from Owen Partridge and 10 from Jackson Leding.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 62, POLAND 57: Brady Plante made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and the Seagulls (6-6) withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Knights (3-11) in Old Orchard Beach.

Poland’s Nick Jamo scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights tried to climb back from a 44-26 deficit entering the final eight minutes. Travis West added 17 points and Damon Martin had 11 for Poland.

Levi Perrone reached double figures for OOB with 11 points.

FREEPORT 56, BRUNSWICK 54: Conner Smith scored 18 points, JT Pound got 13 of his 16 points after halftime, and the Falcons (13-3) rallied for an overtime win against the Dragons (2-12) in Brunswick.

The host led most of the game after opening with a 17-1 run, but Freeport chipped away and eventually closed the gap in the fourth quarter.

Connor Slocum also reached double figures for the Falcons with 12 points.

Trevor Gerrish paced Brunswick with 21 points. Noah Gaghan added 12.

DEERING 62, BONNY EAGLE 54: Evan Legassey paced the Rams (6-8) with 21 points in a win over the Scots (2-12) in Standish.

Justin Jamal contributed 15 points and Tayshaun Cleveland had 12 for Deering, which maintained a steady cushion after ending the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

Lucas Drinkwater was the only player in double figures for Bonny Eagle, finishing with 14 points.

WESTBROOK 41, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 31: The Blue Blazes (7-8) took control with a 21-5 advantage in the second quarter and held off the Raiders (6-9) in Westbrook.

Aiden Taylor was the only player in scored in double figures, leading Westbrook with 13 points.

HALL-DALE 52, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 43: Zach Brown scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense for the Bulldogs (8-6) as they defeated the Panthers (3-11) in Yarmouth.

Karter Eldridge added 11 points.

Nate Oney collected 24 points and eight rebounds for NYA. Brayden Kloza chipped in with 11 points.

BUCKFIELD 46, WISCASSET 36: Freshman Brayden Monto hit three 3-poitners and scored 18 points for the Bucks (6-8) in a victory over the Wolverines (8-6) at Buckfield.

Justin Lucas contributed 10 points.

Freshman Landin Shirey led Wiscasset’s balanced scoring with nine points, while four of his teammates tallied six apiece: Jevar Garricks, Ishmael Martinez, Spencer Pinkham-Smith and Alex Richard.

HOCKEY

LEAVITT 5, KENNEBUNK 2: Breck Langevin recorded a goal and an assist as Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (8-3) beat Kennebunk/Wells (3-8) at Alfond Forum in Biddeford.

Luke Gladu, Parker Pelletier, Connor Boulay and Isaac Ormberg also scored for the Kings. Brody Emond had two assists, and Kings goalie Ian Guerin made 13 saves.

Weston Church tallied a goal and an assist for Kennebunk/Wells. Benjamin Urban scored the other goal and Richard Pocius stopped 31 shots.

