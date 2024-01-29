Brunswick police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who fired several gunshots on Maine Street Sunday night.

Police said at about 8:30 p.m., they received several 911 calls reporting four to five gunshots on Maine Street in the area of Atwood Lane. Police said a witness reported a dark-colored vehicle speeding away north toward the downtown area.

Officers found several bullet casings on the shoulder of the road. Police said it didn’t appear the shots hit anything.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Brunswick police at 725-5521.

