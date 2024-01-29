Fellow Mainers, are you tired of the mass shootings that continue to occur in this country? Do you want to feel empowered and make a difference to save lives from gun violence?

Here is your chance to institute change. Reach out to your state senator, state legislator and Gov. Janet Mills and tell them why you feel strongly about passing gun safety laws in Maine.

Call or send them an email. Go to maine.gov to obtain contact information.

Having adequate access to mental health care is important in preventing gun violence. Gun safety legislation is equally important.

Safe gun legislation advocates the following: background checks for all gun sales, 72-hour waiting period to buy a gun, a red flag law and a ban on assault weapons. It is not about outlawing gun ownership.

Act now before more innocent lives are lost.

Karl Miller

South Portland

