When Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt passed away in late October, she left a legacy of nearly 50 years in the struggle for human rights and seven years in the state Legislature. While I could never fill her shoes, I am running as the only Democratic candidate to continue her work and complete her term in House District 122, the easternmost section of South Portland.

An important special election has been scheduled for March 5 for this Maine House district only. Since it’s falling on the same day as Maine’s presidential primary, it might be easy to overlook. But the stakes for common-sense gun safety, reproductive freedom and investments in affordable housing couldn’t be higher.

I urge everyone to vote on March 5 or consider voting by absentee ballot or voting early at City Hall.

For more information about my campaign for state representative, go online to mattbeckformaine.org.

Matthew Beck

South Portland

