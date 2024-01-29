Crys Matthews

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Crys Mathews infuses her songs with themes of social justice as she delves into folk, Americana, blues and other genres. Matthews started performing publicly in 2010 and was the grand prize winner in 2017 at the Lincoln Center’s New Song Music and Performance competition. The title track of her album “Changemakers” was named song of the year at the International Folk Music Association in 2022. Hear for yourself what all the fuss is about by catching Matthews’ show at The Strand.

Magic Bus: A Tribute to The Who

6:30 p.m. Friday. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. wattshallthomaston.com

If you’re a fan of The Who, get yourself to Thomaston for a Friday night tribute to the legendary British rock band from Magic Bus. Featuring Paul Bessa on vocals, piano, acoustic guitar and harmonica as Roger Daltrey, Magic Bus will be playing plenty of hits, deep album cuts and tracks from iconic albums “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.” You don’t need to fight, to prove your right, but you do need to grab a ticket so you can join together with the band.

Daniel Donato

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $25, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

With a sound he calls “cosmic country,” guitarist-singer-songwriter Daniel Donato is making waves with his “Reflector” album. Rock and roadhouse twang from a Fender Telecaster guitar blaze over the course of the album’s 15 tracks. The Nashville native grew up playing “Guitar Hero” where he learned about the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Donato’s father taught him his first chords on an old guitar.

