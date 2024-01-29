Martha Redbone. Photo by Christine Jean Chambers

ON SALE NOW

Crys Matthews, Feb. 1. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Lucius, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $99 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Martha Redbone Roots Project, Feb. 1. First Parish Church, Portland, $42. porttix.com

The Gibson Brothers, Feb. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mac Saturn, Feb. 2. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

The Casco Bay Tummlers, Feb. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic, Feb. 3. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Palaver Strings, Feb. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bess Jacques, Feb. 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Johnny O’Neal, Feb. 4. Greene Block + Studios, Waterville, free. watervillecreates.org

Jessica Kirson, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $112. crossarenaportland.com

Randy Rainbow, Feb. 8. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $99.50. porttix.com

Anni Clark, Feb. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Boom Box, Feb. 10. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Jontavious Willis, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Onward, Feb. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Katie Oberholtzer, Feb. 14. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Josh Ritter, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Mike Stackhouse, Feb. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Shrek Rave, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $27. statetheatreportland.com

Louisa Stancioff,  Molly Parden and Eliza Edens, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Collins Duo, Feb. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Shane Gillis, Feb. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Denny Breau, Feb. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Steve Grover Memorial Concert, Feb. 24. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Feb. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $60 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Funkationland, March. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Hannah Wicklund, March 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Bianca Del Rio, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Brit Floyd, March 3 & 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.75 to $194.75. porttix.com

Thievery Corporation, March 3. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Advertisement

Tig Notaro, March 9 & 10. Waterville Opera House, $73, $83. watervillecreates.org

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com

Dropkick Murphys, March 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $60. statetheatreportland.com

Matisyahu, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31, $95 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Enter The Haggis, March 15. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Femmes of Rock, March 8. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org

Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org

Bryan Adams, March 17. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $49.95 to $176.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Antje Duvekot, March 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 23. Waterville Opera House, $28. watervillecreates.org

Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Lewis Black, March 24. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Robert Cray Band, March 26. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com

Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com

Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com

John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Advertisement

Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.75 to $145.75. porttix.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles