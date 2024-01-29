ON SALE NOW

Crys Matthews, Feb. 1. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Lucius, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $99 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Martha Redbone Roots Project, Feb. 1. First Parish Church, Portland, $42. porttix.com

The Gibson Brothers, Feb. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mac Saturn, Feb. 2. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

The Casco Bay Tummlers, Feb. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic, Feb. 3. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Palaver Strings, Feb. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bess Jacques, Feb. 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Johnny O’Neal, Feb. 4. Greene Block + Studios, Waterville, free. watervillecreates.org

Jessica Kirson, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $112. crossarenaportland.com

Randy Rainbow, Feb. 8. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $99.50. porttix.com

Anni Clark, Feb. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Boom Box, Feb. 10. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Jontavious Willis, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Onward, Feb. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Katie Oberholtzer, Feb. 14. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Josh Ritter, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Mike Stackhouse, Feb. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Shrek Rave, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $27. statetheatreportland.com

Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden and Eliza Edens, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Collins Duo, Feb. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Shane Gillis, Feb. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Denny Breau, Feb. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Steve Grover Memorial Concert, Feb. 24. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Feb. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $60 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Funkationland, March. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Hannah Wicklund, March 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Bianca Del Rio, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Brit Floyd, March 3 & 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.75 to $194.75. porttix.com

Thievery Corporation, March 3. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Advertisement

Tig Notaro, March 9 & 10. Waterville Opera House, $73, $83. watervillecreates.org

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com

Dropkick Murphys, March 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $60. statetheatreportland.com

Matisyahu, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31, $95 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Enter The Haggis, March 15. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Femmes of Rock, March 8. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org

Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org

Bryan Adams, March 17. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $49.95 to $176.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Antje Duvekot, March 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 23. Waterville Opera House, $28. watervillecreates.org

Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Lewis Black, March 24. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Robert Cray Band, March 26. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com

Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com

Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com

John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Advertisement

Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.75 to $145.75. porttix.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »