Midcoast Democrats will join municipalities around Maine to kick off the 2024 campaign season at the Maine Democratic Party caucus Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3 and 4.

Though Maine now has a presidential primary, the caucuses remain the organizational foundation of the party and offer an opportunity to connect with other Democrats in local communities. Caucus attendees will elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention, elect municipal officers and committee members, and discuss national and local policy issues affecting Maine people. Democratic candidates, elected officials and representatives from Democratic campaigns are often in attendance.

In Cumberland County, Brunswick Democrats will caucus at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Brunswick Junior High School, 65 Columbia Ave. Freeport’s caucus is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St. Harpswell’s is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Harpswell Community School Gym, 308 Harpswell Islands Road.

Caucus times and dates for Sagadahoc County are as follows:

• Arrowsic – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Town Hall, 340 Arrowsic Road.

• Bath – 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road

• Bowdoin – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Town Hall, 23 Cornish Drive.

• Bowdoinham – 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 at Merrymeeting Hall, 27 Main St.

• Georgetown – 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 3 at Georgetown Elementary School, 52 Bay Point Road.

• Phippsburg – 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 1042 Main St.

• Richmond – 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Town Office, 26 Gardiner St.

• Topsham – 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

• West Bath – 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at West Bath Fire Department, 192 State Road.

• Woolwich – noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Town Hall, 13 Nequasset Road.

In Lincoln County, Wiscasset will hold its Democratic caucus from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Wiscasset Elementary School, 83 Federal St.

Lisbon in Androscoggin County will caucus at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 300 Lisbon St.

“Democrats are investing in Maine people and building an economy that empowers working and middle-class Mainers,” Maine Democratic Party Chairperson Bev Uhlenhake said in a prepared release. “Together we can fight for health care, housing, child care, quality public education, resilient infrastructure and renewable energy, to create economic opportunity and ensure strong futures for all Maine communities.”

Visit mainedems.org/2024caucuses for complete details.

