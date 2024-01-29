Corey Lee Goodwin, of Ashland, New Hampshire, passed away in his home after a fearless battle with cancer on Jan. 19, 2024. He was 66 years old.

Corey was born on Oct. 11, 1957, in Biddeford, and the world was never the same. He immediately became a waterman, growing up on the ocean, always aboard a skiff equipped with an outboard motor and a fishing pole, where he loved catching mackerel and striped bass in his teens. You could catch him on his family’s fishing boat, “The Striker,” with his father and brother.

After graduation from Kennebunk High School, he continued his fishing career and fished on his family’s new boat, “The Bompa C.” He eventually landed on his best friend, John Green’s, ground fish dragger “Leonore Rinder” and they continued their journey together fishing on another dragger the “Trippolina.” Corey purchased his own dragger the “Lively Lady” and captained it until an unfortunate accident in his late-20s where the boat was lost at sea. Following the accident, he purchased a lobster boat called the “Yankee” and ran that through his 30s. His fishing friends and mates would love to recall stories of Captain Corey and how he couldn’t swim. Even recently, Corey could travel to any fish pier or port on the East Coast and know someone. And if he didn’t know someone, he knew their uncle, sister, or cousin. And at each of these ports, he may have only known one person, but left with a dozen new friends.

Corey moved to Chatham, Massachusetts (“but don’t you ever call me a wash-ashore!”), where he worked at Cape Fishermen’s Supply for years, driving the delivery truck and splicing lines. Corey fueled up boats down at Stage Harbor where he’d fill up your tank and deliver some jokes or a story. If you had a thought, Corey would have a story. While in Chatham, he was introduced to the love of his life, Jeanne. The two married on Aug. 25, 2007, at a memorable wedding in Kennebunkport surrounded by family and friends and lots of laughs. Wherever Corey was, there was laughter.

Corey and Jeanne moved up north to Ashland, New Hampshire, where they built their dream home on a mountain with their dog Lainey. While in Ashland, he worked at the Ashland dump and would consistently come home with what he considered “treasures.” He also worked for the New Hampton Highway Department and the Plymouth Highway until retirement. If he wasn’t working, he was playing with his toys like his ATV, motorcycle or jeeps.

When Corey was diagnosed with cancer, his life didn’t stop. This past summer was the “summer of Corey” where he traveled all over the East Coast to enjoy good times with his friends and family. He didn’t let the illness slow him down or stop plans. His positive and valiant attitude, along with his eternal humor, got him through. And Jeanne stayed by his side, until his very last breath. We want everyone to remember Corey as the man who could make a connection with anyone. He never changed face, no matter who you were or what your status was. He was beyond genuine and unequivocally real. You got what you got and he was who he was. If he knew you, he cared about you. If you needed help, Corey would be the first one there. If you needed comic relief, he’d leave you in stitches. The king of one-liners would be saying to everyone who he loved right now “Why wouldn’t ya?” in his thick Maine accent. New England lost a true legend and he will be dearly missed.

Corey is predeceased by his father Dana Goodwin and his brother Glenn Goodwin. He leaves behind his adoring mother, Jaqueline Goodwin, his loving and caring wife, Jeanne Goodwin, his step-mom, Pat Goodwin, children Seth Goodwin, Tyler Sandler, Katie White and Chris White, his surrogate children, Josh Crowell and Laura Crowell, his best friend of 63 years, John Green and wife Sue, countless family members, friends and his two dogs, Lainey and Spot.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 24 at the High Octane Saloon, 1072 Watson Road, Laconia, New Hampshire, at 11 a.m. A Burial at Sea will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Corey Goodwin’s name to Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.

