Are you feeling the love? That’s the idea, according to organizers, behind February’s Paint the Town Red celebration throughout Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel and – new for this year – Biddeford and Saco as well.

The month-long celebration is hosted by the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber of Commerce and this year the Chamber invited members of the Biddeford Saco Chamber to join in.

“We were delighted that we were able to partner with our friends at the Biddeford Saco Chamber,” said Laura Dolce, executive director of the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber. “It gives people even more options for places to explore and enjoy this year.”

Local retailers and restaurateurs, according to the Chamber, are lit up red and are offering special “red tag deals,” “red plate specials” and other romantic fun during this month of love. In addition to a heart-strewn downtown, Paint the Town Red includes special hotel packages, menus, retail sales, art workshops, wine tastings, culinary classes and pop-up dinners. “Eat, Stay & Play” specials run for the whole month of February.

Some special events include Stripers Restaurant and Sea Love Candles partnering on a Scent Blending and Dining Package, The Boathouse hosting its annual Frosted Ice Bar, the Tree Spa at Hidden Pond hosting a Galentine’s Spa Party, and Blaze Brewing Co. partnering with Heart of Biddeford for Adult Sledding and Brews.

In addition to the many events throughout February, the Chamber shared are eight ideas for “romancing the community:”

Advertisement

1. Take a sushi making class at Rosella KPT.

2. Dance. There will be a DJ playing house music at The Rabbit Hole every Saturday night.

3. See a show at City Theater in Biddeford. The historic theater has shows all month long.

4. Linger over a glass of wine or two (several local restaurants offer fireplaces) or pick up a special bottle and bring it home for a cozy night together.

5. Get the heart pumping out on the trails (Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust and the Wells Reserve to start).

6. Visit a local art gallery: KW Contemporary Art is hosting an Apres Ski party.

Advertisement

7. Take a painting class at The Creative Soul and paint the love of many peoples’ lives, their pets.

8. What does the future hold? Get a tarot card reading at Dragon Star Creations.

For the full list of Paint the Town Red events and packages, visit https://gokennebunks.com/paintthetownred/.

Covering Cat Stevens in the Port

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. with “The Songs of Cat Stevens/Yusuf” at the Town House School in Kennebunkport. Town House School is located at 135 North Street.

Yusuf Islam, known during his commercially productive years in the 1960s and ‘70s as Cat Stevens, churned out a slew of well-known and chart-topping songs in a relatively short span of time.

Advertisement

Dana Pearson (guitar, piano) and John Kumnick (bass) will play a couple dozen of them on Feb. 21, including “Where Do the Children Play,” “Here Comes My Baby,” and “Peace Train.”

The next entry in the monthly concert series will be “Songs of J.J. Cale” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Pearson joined by guitarist Don Wessels.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207- 967-2751.

Kindness Crew meets at Kennebunk Free Library

Join Kennebunk Free Library for Kindness Crew on Feb. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Local author Janine P. Salvesky will visit for a story and craft. Salvesky will share her books, “A Princess Heart” and “A Princess Heart Reflects the Beauty of the Human Spirit.”

According to a news release, “Salvesky’s books are illustrated by her daughter, Natalia. Natalia celebrated kindness in her life; Janine will help us learn about Natalia and her life and heart.”

Advertisement

After the stories, Janine will help create fairy lights using mason jars. To help plan for the program, registration is required. Participants can register online or call Kennebunk Free Library at 207-985-2173. The program is open to ages 4 and older.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 207-985-2173.

Science Saturday set for Feb. 3

Kennebunk Free Library will host a special science program on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. The program will be hosted by Mousam River STEM Academy. Participants are invited to attend and learn about magnets and magnetism, and make a do-it-yourself magnet maze. The program is for pre-K to fifth-grade students. Registration is not required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Graves Library announces activities

Advertisement

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library in Kennebunkport will host adult participants for On the Nightstand, A Book Discussion Group, on Feb. 3 at 9 .m. The group will meet in the Dow Room on the first Saturday of every month for coffee and conversation.

Participants are invited to bring a book that is on their nightstand and currently being read. During the hour, the group will share what they are reading and create a list for others to explore.

Saturday, Feb. 3 is also National Bring Your Child to the Library Day. Visit the library for doughnuts, try the February scavenger hunt, I Spy Terrarium, and make a special bookmark.

The library’s technology class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 11:15 a.m. The group will discuss smartphone basics. Participants are asked to bring their device and questions.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Shop for a Cause planned

Advertisement

Graves Library will host Shop for a Cause, a private shopping event at 173 Mercantile on Wednesday, Feb 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Fifteen percent of pre-tax sales will fuel the library’s mission. Participants are invited to bring friends, sip, shop, and support the library.

To attend, sign up at 173mercantile.com or call 370-7730. 173 Mercantile is located at 173 Port Road, Kennebunk.

Archaeology forum scheduled at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance (of which it is a part) for a forum led by Tim Spahr, principal investigator for the Alliance, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Titled “Exploring the Past Forum: Diverse Perspectives in Archaeology,” the forum is for all levels that seek to learn, discuss and share insights into the fascinating world of archaeology. Registration for the forum can be found on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Four Maine-based archaeology professionals, in addition to Spahr, will speak at the event. Dr. Gemma Hudgell, archaeologist and assistant director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center; Elizabeth Kelley, archaeological artist with the alliance; Dawna Lamson, field archaeologist with the alliance; and keynoted by Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Penobscot, archaeologist and professor at the University of Maine. The forum will conclude with a Q&A panel.

Advertisement

Registration for the forum is $40 ($35 for museum and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust members). The registration fee includes lunch and supports stipends for forum speakers. Patrons are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Feb. 29.

Kennebunk Free Library to host ‘Birds of Prey and Beer’

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Center for Wildlife will be at Kennebunk Free Library with some of its non-releasable bird-of-prey ambassadors for an adults-only educational program. Guests are invited to get to know the birds and learn about the work that the Center for Wildlife does every day, while sipping beer in the Parsons Reading Room. The program is restricted to adults ages 21 and older.

In a Jan. 22 news release, the library asks, “What is the difference between a hawk and a falcon? Do we have vultures in Maine? What is our smallest owl? What is our largest hawk? Where do they live? We will discuss the kinds of birds of prey found in Maine, their habitats, habits, place in the food chain, and why we need to protect them. The hour-long program will connect the audience with the Center for Wildlife’s non-releasable bird ambassadors, as well as provide their natural and personal histories and empower audience members to help steward the environment that we all share.”

The Center for Wildlife is a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation organization in Cape Neddick that cares for more than 2,400 injured and orphaned wildlife every year. Thirty years since its inception, the Center for Wildlife is considered largest wildlife medical facility in northern New England, serving a 100-mile radius in southern Maine and New Hampshire.

According to the Center, “The Center for Wildlife’s Vision is to instill a sense of understanding, responsibility, and compassion for our natural world leading to a society connected to nature and empowered to take action, and we do this through conservation medicine, environmental education, community empowerment, and advocacy.”

Advertisement

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Furry Tales with Animal Welfare Society: Visit Kennebunk Free Library on Friday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. for the monthly Furry Tales Story Time with the Animal Welfare Society. Miss Amanda from AWS will share songs and stories. She’ll also bring an animal friend. All ages are welcome to attend. No registration required. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

February programs at Kennebunk Free Library

Story Time: On most Mondays in February at 10 a.m., storyt times will be held in Hank’s Room at Kennebunk Free Library. Because of the holiday this month, the library will hold a story time on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Upcoming story time dates: Feb. 5, 12, 20, 26.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Thursday Family Fun Play: On Thursday mornings in February, Kennebunk Free Library will bring out the toys for a library play date. The toys are best enjoyed when littles and grown-ups play together. Participants are invited to play and make new friends at the library. All programs will run from 10 to 11 a.m.

Thursday Family Fun Play is for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. No registration is required. Upcoming Thursday Family Fun Play dates: Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Junior Science: Visit the library and learn all about the human body at Junior Science on February 5th at 3:45 pm! Come find out the answers to these questions and more! For ages 5+, registration required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, please call 985-2173 or register online.

York County Audubon accepting applications for Hog Island program

Advertisement

York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in July 2024. York County Audubon will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by March 11.

The program, titled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” will run from July 14-19. Program details and descriptions are available at http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The Audubon scholarship will pay 70 percent of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

According to a York County Audubon news release, “since 1936, some of the world’s most well-known and highly respected naturalists have come to Hog Island and inspired thousands to learn about and protect birds and the environment. Roger Tory Peterson was among the first teachers on the 335-acre island. Rachel Carson described her visit to Hog Island in her landmark book, “Silent Spring.” Kenn Kaufman, only 9 years old when he read Peterson’s account of Hog lsland, is now an international authority on birds and nature.”

York County Audubon, according to the press release, “fosters understanding, appreciation, and conservation of the natural world through the education of present and future generations. The Hog Island scholarship is dedicated to June Ficker, bird bander extraordinaire, who shared her love for birds with thousands of York County residents and visitors.”

York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

Kennebunkport Public Health and Graves Library offer C.A.R.E.S

Advertisement

The monthly discussion series with 3 Towns: 1 Community C.A.R.E.S. (Conversation, Advocacy, Resources, Education, Support) continues on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. C.A.R.E.S. meets one Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Graves Library for a guest speaker presentation, open discussion, and overdose first aid training sponsored by the Kennebunkport Public Health Department. All are welcome.

Valentine Card Station: Patrons are encouraged to visit Graves’ Library’s Valentine Card Making Station beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 14. Participants are invited to visit before Valentine’s Day and make cards. For all ages and supplies will be provided; stamps, cards, ribbons and more.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

AWS accepting workshop applications

The Animal Welfare Society announced that the application for Animal Care Intensive is now open. Animal Care Intensive is a five-day series of workshops for high-school students interested in a career in veterinary medicine. During the workshop series, students learn from and work directly with professionals and experts including veterinarians from a variety of specialties, licensed veterinary technicians, engineers, exotic animal handlers and laboratory technicians.

According to a news release, students spend a day at the AWS Community Veterinary Clinic, located on Animal Welfare Society’s campus in West Kennebunk. They will watch veterinarians in action, including completing surgeries, and assist veterinary and animal care technicians with exams and treatments. The program also includes interactive field trips to IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook, Southern Maine Hospital for Small Mammals in Kennebunk and the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham. On the field trips, students see first-hand how veterinary medicine is practiced in a variety of settings.

Advertisement

“This series of Animal Care Intensive workshops focuses specifically on veterinary medicine and the many ways veterinarians practice,” said Amanda Zimmerman, AWS’ youth programs coordinator, who is overseeing the program’s curriculum. “Students watch and support the veterinarians in a variety of tasks, and experience first-hand what a career in veterinary medicine entails. This experience can help inform their interests and academic pursuits in the future.”

Animal Care Intensive is the only program of its kind in the area for high-school students to engage directly with veterinary professionals. The program runs Monday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk. Tuition is $400. Interested students should submit an application and accompanying essay by Feb. 9.

For more information and the application, visit https://animalwelfaresociety.org/youth/animal-care-intensive/.

Community building grants available

Nonprofit organizations in York County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program, according to a news release, “invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, eight York County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $65,500. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded three additional grants totaling $21,000.”

Advertisement

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Last year’s grant recipients:

Engine, to engage artists, makers, youth and community members in diverse creative expression.

Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust, to secure land and begin development of its next affordable housing neighborhood.

Saco Meals Program, to strengthen and grow its community meals program that addresses food insecurity and isolation.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program, according to the organization, is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services. The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared toward smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs as well as operational needs.

For more information about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process, visit www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

Advertisement

Astronomy club schedules presentation

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next Meeting will be on Friday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

At the Feb. 2 meeting, the society will host a presentation by Bernhard “Bernie” Reim.

Reim, according to a Jan. 14 news release, was recently in Texas to view an annular solar eclipse. While there, he visited the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis, Texas, which houses one of the largest telescopes in the world, the 11-meter (433-inch) Hobby-Eberly telescope. He will discuss some of the new and exciting missions and discoveries of the telescope, and its twin in South Africa. Reim will challenge meeting attendees to participate in “citizen science” to help discover the true nature of dark energy, by classifying galaxy images taken with the Hobby-Eberly telescope.

Reim will also share some of his other adventures while he was on his Texas trip. He visited Big Bend National Park, the Odessa Meteor Crater, and the highlight and purpose of his trip, viewing and photographing the annular Ring of Fire eclipse over San Antonio. He will also help prepare everyone for the next total solar eclipse; part of its totality path will pass right over Maine in just two months, on April 8 of this year. He will accompany his presentation with slides.

Reim is currently the society’s vice president. He has taught all of the astronomy laboratories at the University of Southern Maine for over 30 years, and he writes a monthly astronomy column for the Portland Press Herald. He co-hosts a weekly radio show called Scientifically Speaking, every Friday morning on WMPG 90.9 FM from 11:30 a.m. to noon. At every society meeting, Reim speaks on, “What’s Up for the Month” He is also a real estate broker licensed in Maine and New Hampshire..

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Democrats announce Feb. 3 caucus

All registered Democrats in Arundel, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport are invited to attend the 2024 party caucus, being held Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium. The town hall is located at 1 Summer St.

The meeting will be convened by Rep. Dan Sayre. Organizers encourage participants to attend and elect local party leaders for the Democrats of the Kennebunks & Arundel, delegates to the Maine Democratic Party State Convention, nominate election clerks, hear from local candidates and get organized for the campaign season.

Light refreshments will be served. A snow date is set for Feb. 10, same time and location. For more information, contact shaundon@gmail.com.

February’s featured exhibit revealed

Advertisement

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present an exhibit titled “Barn Quilts: An Interior View,” by local artist Maryfrances S. Smith, in February. The exhibit will run Feb. 2-29.

According to a Kennebunk Free Library news release, “Smith is a designer, painter, and quilter. Smith has been creating with a needle for more than 60 years with embroidery, costuming and quilts. Painting has been a parallel passion for many years starting with floor cloths in 2000.

“Using traditional quilting motifs along with original abstract designs, Smith weaves memories of both her Pennsylvanian roots and Maine lifestyle with a deep passion for color and geometric design. Smith’s paintings use geometric patterns to suggest movement and flow. They are feelings and instincts evoked by a memory or a visual scene but rendered in the abstract.”

Barn Quilts: An Interior View takes a different approach from the use of exterior barn quilts often found on rural barns in most states of the country, including Maine’s Aroostook County. Smith’s approach, according to the press release, is to use barn quilts (in a smaller size) inside your home to bring to life the spirit of all those unrecognized artists who created in any spare moments they may have had after working at “day jobs;” to those people who created from what they had available on hand be it using natural dyes to stain walls with designs or reconfiguring old clothing into bed coverings. For Smith, painting quilt designs and creating fabric quilts from the motifs in her paintings, meshes her skills and talents with all the many women – and men – who came before her in her family, and whose perseverance feeds her spirit.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2-29 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Couple launches Compassionate Friends group

Advertisement

Karen and Hal Muller of Wells are starting the third Maine Chapter of The Compassionate Friends a global grief support organization, a grief support group tailored for parents navigating the pain of losing a child. TCF York County will offer a space for parents and grandparents to share experiences, connect with others who understand the pain, and receive guidance on the journey toward healing.

According to a news release, the Mullers hope to facilitate an environment that fosters understanding, compassion, and resilience. The first meeting is scheduled for February 2024 and will continue to meet twice a month. The location will be determined based on the geographic distribution of the responses received. The couple welcomes parents and grandparents from York County and surrounding areas to join the group.

The Compassionate Friends group is response to personal tragedy after Karen and Hal Muller experienced the loss of their adult son to Covid three years ago. The Mullers recognize the challenges faced by grieving parents and aim to create a supportive community for mutual healing.

“We understand the isolating and overwhelming nature of losing a child,” said Karen Muller in an email. “Our aim is to create a supportive community where parents can find understanding, share their stories, and help each other through the healing process.”

Group details:

· Open to parents and grandparents who have lost a child, regardless of circumstances.

Advertisement

· Meetings for bereaved children (15 and older) will be established if the need exists.

· Monthly meetings will feature open discussions and occasional guest speakers.

· Emphasis on confidentiality and a non-judgmental atmosphere.

“While our personal grief journey has been challenging, we believe that through coming together, we can provide a beacon of hope for others who are struggling,” said Hal Muller. “We know men and women don’t grieve the same, understanding that is the first step. No one should have to face the pain of child loss alone.”

For more information, email Karen Muller at info@TCFYork.org.

Library fundraiser feature wine and chocolate

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free library is sponsoring a Wine and Chocolate Tasting on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Parsons Reading Room.

Betsy Ross, sommelier and owner of Kennebunk’s Wine House on Main in Kennebunk, and Kate Shaffer, chocolatier and founder of Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook, will inform participants about the wines and chocolates they selected that are perfect for pairing. Patrons will sample the wines and chocolates, and there will be time for discussion and questions.

The event is an opportunity to listen and learn ideas for Valentine’s Day and gift giving. Participants in the fundraiser will receive a 10 percent discount on the selected wines at Wine House on Main. The registration fee is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit kennebunkfreelibrary.square.site/.

The program is wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Advertisement

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Advertisement

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Advertisement

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: