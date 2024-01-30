BIDDEFORD — Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo JR.” is playing at Biddeford Middle School’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2003 Pixar film “Finding Nemo.” The Biddeford Middle School Drama Club’s cast includes 66 students led by Coleen Hatt and Robert Petit.

“The dedication and passion displayed by our middle school students in bringing Finding Nemo Jr. to life is truly commendable,” said BMS Drama teacher Coleen Hatt. “They’ve immersed themselves in learning the music, mastering choreography, and embracing their roles with enthusiasm. The BMS Drama Club has once again crafted a wonderful show, and we’re bubbling with excitement to share this aquatic adventure with our community.”

This new stage musical is a 60-minute adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” “Finding Nemo JR.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

BMS seventh-grader Kyle Perkins, who plays Nemo in this production, said, “This is my biggest role ever, and I am so excited to do more plays and see where I end up.” Kyle has participated in the Biddeford Middle School Drama Club since fifth grade. As a fifth grader, Kyle was a stagehand and liked it so much that he decided to start acting. Kyle had so much fun last year acting that he decided to audition again and is so excited to share his love of music and dance.

Both shows are free and open to the public, with donations accepted. Seating is general admission, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

