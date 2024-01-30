SACO — The Washington Capitals lost a huge fan as Patricia Ann Massie passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, 2024.

Born Aug. 3, 1943, the daughter of the late Louise (Plourde) Massie and Charles Cobban Massie Sr. and stepdaughter of Wanda Ann Massie.

Patty was always proud of growing up in Camp Ellis and in Saco, and graduating from Thornton Academy in 1961. She often shared stories of her school years cheerleading and playing basketball and field hockey. Early on, Patty worked at Pinard’s Lobster Pound in Camp Ellis, and Allied Shoe in Saco. In the fall of ‘61 she left Saco to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C., then transitioned to the Federal Energy Regulation Commission retiring at the age of 55. Patty lived a happy and active life in Falls Church, Virginia, returning to Saco, Maine, in 2022 to live with family. Patty was a season ticket holder to The Washington Capitals Hockey Team — GO CAPS!! — and was part of tennis and softball teams, bowling leagues and ‘parties’ where she made wonderful lifelong friends.

A definite cat lady, Patty even named one of her cats “Saco.” Her family was lovingly subject to countless cat stories over the years.

Patty was predeceased by her mother Louise Massie in 1949, by her father Charles Massie in 1994, and her stepmother Wanda Massie last year.

She is survived by a daughter Karen and husband Wayne Bryant and grandchildren Jeremy and Tyler, of Wayne, Maine; and three siblings: Michael and wife Joyce Massie of Highland, Califonia, David Massie and partner Dot Nolette of Arundel, and Chuck (Radar) Massie and wife Jane Caron with whom Patricia resided in Saco. Patty was dearly loved by the Musgrave family in Saco, the Parada, Jones and Neufeld families in California, the Fromm family of Arizona, the Massie families of Old Orchard Beacn and Tennessee, the Murray families of South Portland, Biddeford and Oregon. She will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service at Laurel Hill Cemetery will take place in the spring, date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patty’s name to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: