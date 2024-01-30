Celebrated organist James Kennerley will perform at 317 Main this Friday. Contributed / Tim Greenway

Celebrated organist and composer James Kennerley and 317 Main Community Music Center teachers will perform in concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Yarmouth facility.

The concert will feature folk, Americana, Bluegrass and Irish traditional music with an infusion of organ virtuosity, according to a press release.

Kennerley, Portland’s municipal organist, is a prize-winning composer and also is the music minister at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the 317 Main website.

