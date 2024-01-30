Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth will host its 24th annual Sleigh Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Draft horses will give sleigh rides through Skyline Farm’s field for $10 per person, or $5 per child age 12 and under. Skilled drivers will also demonstrate sleighing in the riding area.

The nonprofit farm’s carriage and sleigh museum will be open, and a guided snowshoe walk through Skyline’s woods will take place at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own snowshoes and sleds to join the fun.

Lunch, hot drinks, and baked goods will be offered throughout the day. Admission is free.

