Harpswell honors eldest resident with Boston Post Cane

“We used to call it a large, slow target,” Parks said, eliciting laughs from the room.

After his military service, Parks graduated from the University of Massachusetts and heard that he could find a job as a game biologist in Maine. He moved to the state in 1950 and never left.

Parks advanced to chief of the real estate division in the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. As part of his work to acquire land for wildlife management, he helped to protect the Scarborough Marsh, the state’s largest salt marsh at more than 3,000 acres.

In addition to his 30 years with the state, Parks hauled about 60 traps as a part-time lobsterman. He also carved decoys of ducks and shorebirds.

He built a camp in Harpswell around 1965, after an acquaintance sold him a small lot on Harpswell Neck. “I think I paid him 500 bucks for it,” he said. He put up a house in 1974.

Life at 99 can feel lonely, Parks said. His wife of 71 years, Ann, died last September. He has outlived his daughter, Barbara, and many relatives and friends. But he has a son, Thomas, and two grandsons. He likes to take walks and listen to audiobooks, preferring Westerns and tales of both the Civil War and World War II.