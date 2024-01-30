The Bath Area Family YMCA on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sawyer Boulette as its new chief mission advancement officer. Boulette, of Arrowsic, will lead the Y’s development team with a focus on growing the organization’s philanthropic and donor engagement work.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join the YMCA family and serve a vibrant community that I have proudly called home for the last 12 years,” Boulette said. “Having dedicated my career to advancing meaningful causes, I am committed to fostering positive change within the Bath Family YMCA and beyond.”

Boulette has over a decade of experience working for nonprofits, most recently for Special Olympics Maine.

“We’re very excited to have Sawyer on the team,” said CEO Rob Gray. “Her experience and connection to our community will be invaluable as we continue to increase our need for fundraising, friend raising and capacity building to meet the needs of our members.”

“The addition of Sawyer to the Bath Area Family YMCA’s team will bolster our mission for inclusion and accessibility and strengthen our ability reach more of the community,” said board chair Marty Lakeman. “She has an extensive background with non-profits and a solid understanding of the value that is woven between our communities and our YMCA campuses.”

Boulette will continue to support and grow the Y’s Annual Campaign, which is the main driver of financial support and scholarships that ensures that everyone can call the Y their home regardless of income or circumstance. Last year, the organization provided over $200,000 in scholarships and financial assistance to members.

“Our mission is at the heart of everything we do, and our team’s focus is to deepen that impact in the community,” said Boulette. “I’m excited to see what great things we can accomplish together this year for our Y and for our community.”

