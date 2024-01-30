In a perfect world, our candidates for president would be in their late 40s or early 50s. They would be honest, super-intelligent, brave, self-confident and maybe even a tad boring. But the world isn’t perfect, and instead we have two men of advanced years, one obviously senile and the other prone to self-aggrandizement. But only one of those two men can handle the job, and that’s the one who did it so well before.

Come on people, admit it: Joe Biden is a joke and always has been. A liar from the get-go, his chaotic term as president has ushered in a wave of racism the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the Civil War.

In reality, for the average American, things were pretty good during Donald Trump’s four years in office. There were no wars anywhere that impacted us, prices were low on gas, food and services, we were selling oil to other countries instead of paying dearly for it, and the scariest leaders in the world had friendly relationships with our president. I’d far prefer to have my president be in Putin’s pocket than in his sights.

Trump was never the problem, it was the other team ganging up on him. And while Biden is only boring, Trump is super-intelligent, brave and self-confident. And if you ask me, three out of five ain’t bad. Plus he’s very funny, and that’s never wrong.

Andrea Rouda

Freeport

