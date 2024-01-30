As a senior living in the city for many years, I recently opened the paper to discover (to not much of a surprise), a raise in property taxes is under discussion. I thought, “same old, same old,” until I read further that the increase could be as high as 10%. Having retired from the school department after many years, I fully understand the property tax, tax revenue, state subsidy, etc., process that eventually leads to a bottom line, so the headline was tempered a bit.

I read on to the op-ed page to find Mayor Dion’s opinion piece (Jan. 25). There, a cooler head that might prevail. Bravo! My vote was not misplaced.

Flipping the e-page to the local section, I then find that Denny’s is going to be torn down and replaced by a roundabout, to the tune of $28 million ($2.8 from the city). Wait! Don’t we already have a roundabout there? And aren’t we in dire need of reduced expenses and more revenue? A 10% tax increase and someone is giving credence to this lamebrained idea? Has anyone even considered how much property tax will be removed from the tax rolls if this goes ahead?

Thanks, DOT, but no thanks. I’ll turn further down the street.

Kevin Mallory

Portland

