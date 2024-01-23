The city of Portland could bump the city’s tax rate up to 9.5% next year because of a $20.3 million loss in funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

The City Council got a first look Monday night at the city’s financial future and some of the challenges they will face in the upcoming budget year. The presentation was the first in a series of public workshops and discussions that will be held in the coming months.

No decisions were made Monday – and no public comment was offered – as more work needs to be done to prepare and approve a budget before the city sets a definitive tax rate this summer.

Several councilors said they wanted to get the tax rate increase down to 7%. But in order to do that, Finance Director Brendan O’Connell said the city would have to make $14 million worth of cuts.

“I remember when we used to have budget gaps of like $2 million and think that that was huge, and its just gotten worse and worse every single year,” said Councilor Anna Trevorrow.

“I’m really nervous for the folks who live in this city given this increase,” said Councilor Regina Phillips.

A 9.5% increase would raises taxes by somewhere between $486 and $540 for the median homeowner, according to O’Connell.

He said the single greatest fiscal challenge facing Portland will from General Assistance, which provides low-income people money for basic necessities like housing and food. The state’s 2024 budget included a one time payment of $7.4 million to help offset what he described as “the significant increased Social Services burden being shouldered in Portland.” O’Connell said those funds could run out in 2025.

Another budget challenge will be the expiration of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. O’Connell expects the city will run out of it’s remaining ARPA funds – about $4.3 million – by June 30. He does not expect the city to receive any new ARPA funds next year.

The city is also expecting a $2 million increase in health insurance costs and other costs from rebuilding the city’s workforce which was decimated by the pandemic, O’Connell said.

Dozens of key positions remain unfilled, including many in 24/7 jobs which are more costly to the city when those posts are vacant because they must be filled with overtime or with contractors. He identified 911 emergency call center jobs, department of public works snow removal positions and homeless shelter attendants as just a few of the workforce gaps.

The costs of filling vacant jobs could be as high as $4.5 million, according to O’Connell.

And the council will have to consider other budget challenges like making the expanded capacity at the Homeless Services Center permanent, increasing capacity at the city’s family shelter and the costs of operations at the newly opened shelter at 166 Riverside Street.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said that next month, City Manager Danielle West will begin working with department heads to prepare her recommended budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1. The final municipal budget will be presented to the City Council on Monday, April 8. At that meeting the council will vote on whether to approve the budget.

This story will be updated.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this report.

