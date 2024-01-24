The Maine Department of Transportation has purchased the former Denny’s Restaurant at 1091 Congress St. in Portland to make way for a roundabout near Exit 5 of Interstate 295.

The department has hired a company to tear down the building by the end of February, a department spokesman said.

The project is part of a plan to reconnect the Libbytown neighborhood that was divided in the 1960s by the construction of Interstate 295.

