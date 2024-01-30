FRYEBURG — Maine State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday night on Main Street where an Oxford County deputy was injured after a motor vehicle pursuit out of New Hampshire, according to Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

Wainwright said he understood the pursuit resulted in multiple motor vehicle accidents, ending near Norway Savings Bank at 557 Main St., also known as Route 302.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, he said.

No information was provided on the person involved in the motor vehicle pursuit with police.

Multiple agencies are involved, including state police who will investigate a motor vehicle crash and Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office investigating the shooting.

Wainwright said he could not provide further information.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed Maine State Police are assisting and further information can be obtained from Attorney General Frey’s office.

The Attorney General’s office investigates all officer involved shootings.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office and Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick were not immediately available for questions.

This story will be updated.

