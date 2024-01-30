A Saco man is facing several charges after crashing a truck into a state police cruiser Tuesday morning and leading law enforcement on a chase through York County.

Ricky Cooper, 39, of Saco, was driving what turned out to be a stolen commercial truck at about 10:15 a.m. on Route 35 in Lyman when Cpl. Kyle Wells saw the truck being driven erratically and exceeding the speed limit, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

Wells attempted to pull the truck over, but it took off at high speed. The truck stopped briefly, but then took off again onto Route 111 in Lyman, where it pulled over.

When Wells stopped and approached the truck, it accelerated in reverse and rammed the cruiser, disabling it. Wells was not injured.

Cooper then fled in the direction of Alfred, where the York County Sheriff’s Office took up pursuit. The truck crashed at the intersection of Kennebunk Pond and South Waterboro roads in Lyman.

Cooper’s license had been suspended, and he had four sets of bail conditions. He was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of injuries that are not considered life threatening, Moss said.

Cooper faces charges of eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, violating conditions of release, and theft of the truck.

