LYMAN — State Police Cpl. Kyle Wells noticed a Maine Water company truck swerving and exceeding the speed limit on Route 35 in Lyman — prompting a high speed chase the morning of Jan. 30, according to Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The driver of the vehicle, which police say was stolen, was 39-year-old Ricky Cooper of Saco.

Cpl. Wells turned on his emergency lights after observing the bad driving, which prompted Cooper to flee at high speed. At one point, Cooper halted the vehicle and then restarted it again to head towards Route 111.

Cooper eventually pull to the side of the road on Route 111, at which point Cpl. Wells exited his vehicle in order to speak with Cooper. As Wells was exiting his cruiser, the truck reversed and hit the cruiser — causing damage to the cruiser’s front and making it undrivable. Wells was not hurt.

Following the impact, Cooper got back on the road headed towards Alfred and was pursed by law enforcement officers in the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooper eventually crashed the truck at the intersection of Kennebunk Pond Road and South Waterboro Road in Lyman.

According to Moss, Cooper was suspended and on four sets of bail conditions. Cooper sustained non life-threatening injuries from the chase and the crash and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland to receive care.

When Cooper is released from Maine Medical, he will be arrested for eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, violating the conditions of his release, and theft. The incident remains under in investigation, wrote Moss.

