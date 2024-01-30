SACO — Joan Ruth Bridges, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Jan. 24, 2024.

She was born in Saco in Feb. 24, 1948, the daughter of Harrison and Constance (Davis) Goldthwait.

Joan was educated in Saco school and graduated from Thornton Academy. She worked for 25 years for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Then took a job she absolutely loved at Saco Middle School as custodian. She worked over 20 years, she also worked extracurricular events so she could spend more time with the kids. She retired in the fall of 2022 and the school gave her a beautiful retirement send-off and dedicated a tree in her honor.

She was a huge football fan and loved watching the kids at Thornton Academy.

Joan was predeceased by her parents and her husband Edmund “Butch” Bridges.

She is survived by her son David Goldthwait of Saco, daughter Gloria Desimone of Waterboro, brother Clarence Goldthwait of Florida, sister AnnaJean Goldthwait of Saco, three grandsons Rei Goldthwait of Japan, Lucas Desimone of South Portland and Antonio Desimone of Waterboro, as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Joan’s request, there will be no service. Dennett, Craig and Pate – Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

