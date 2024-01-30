The 2024 Hollis Buxton Democratic Party Caucus will take place 1 p.m. Feb. 4, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Doors open at noon for voter registration, candidate presentations and social engagement. Light refreshments will be served. The caucus will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Elections will be held for local committee officers and delegates to the state convention.

Written information about local issues, including an update on the rebuilding of the route 202 bridge and the Bar Mills dam decommissioning will be available.

Participants can register to vote by enrolling in the Democratic Party at this caucus.

For more information, please contact hollisbuxtondems@gmail.com

The Ecology School to host climate education professional development for local teachers

SACO — The Ecology School is partnering with Saco, Biddeford, and Dayton schools to provide professional development centered on climate change education. This partnership is one of 14 that have been awarded grants from the Maine Department of Education to strengthen climate education opportunities for students across Maine.

“These grants provide Maine educators and schools with the tools, resources, and partnerships they need to provide students with engaging, hands-on climate and environmental education. From the mountains to the coast, Maine has enormous natural resources for students to explore and learn from so they can be effective environmental stewards and leaders,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

The Ecology School will host a cohort of teachers virtually this spring to discuss climate change-specific content areas and align them with the school curriculum. In June, the teachers will convene at a Teacher Institute at River Bend Farm, home of The Ecology School, to further cover climate change content and design curriculum for the fall.

“This grant will provide much needed professional development for educators to elevate the skills and content for our students. As committed partners for many years, this will continue to expand on student programs offered by The Ecology School to area school districts,” said Meg Parkhurst, assistant superintendent of Saco School Department.

Souper Supper on Feb. 10

Trinity Episcopal Church at the corner of Main and Cleveland streets in Saco is hosting its first ever annual Souper Supper on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. We will have soups, chowders, chilis, rolls and desserts available for dine-in or take-out.

Free Valentine’s meal delivery

Age Friendly Saco and Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center have partnered once again to deliver free meals to community members in need on Feb. 14th. Individuals may sign up for up to four meals at ferrybeach.org/meal-delivery. Meals will be delivered by volunteers on Feb. 14, between the hours of 12:30-2:30 pm. If you have any questions or problems filling out the form, please call Ferry Beach at 207-282-4489 and someone will be available to assist you.

Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 17

The Goodwins Mills Firefighter Relief Association will be holding its 7th Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday Feb. 17 at the Kennebunk Pond boat launch in Lyman. The event runs from 6 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Over $2,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded along with a 50/50 raffle. Trophies and cash will be awarded to first through third place in both Adult and Kids divisions for longest trouts and one for heaviest Bass. Registrationis underway at Goodwin’s Mills Fire Station or on the day of the Derby from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

