St. Joseph’s College scored 12 of the final 14 points of the first half to take control Tuesday in a 79-57 victory against Rivier in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference men’s basketball game at Nashua, New Hampshire.

John Paul Frazier led the Monks (11-9, 7-2) with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Wani Donato added 13 points and Ashton Abbott pulled down 12 rebounds.

Devin Owens had 15 points and O’Darius Cade tossed in 14 for Rivier (12-8, 4-6).

GEORGIA TECH 74, (3) NORTH CAROLINA 73: Naithan George scored a go-ahead layup with 7.7 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech (10-11, 3-7 Atlantic Coast) beat North Carolina (17-4, 9-1) at Atlanta to end the Tar Heels’ 10-game winning streak.

SOUTH CAROLINA 63, (5) TENNESSEE 59: Ta’Lon Cooper hit a critical 3-pointer with 40 seconds left and scored 18 points, and B.J. Mack added 16 points to lead South Carolina (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern) over Tennessee (15-5, 5-2) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

JP Estrella of South Portland had two points and two rebounds for Tennessee.

Advertisement

(9) MARQUETTE 85, VILLANOVA 80: Tyler Kolek hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points to lead visiting Marquette (16-5, 7-3) to its fifth straight win, over Villanova o(11-10, 4-6).

(14) ILLINOIS 87, OHIO STATE 75: Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each had 23 points, and Ty Rodgers scored 13 as Illinois (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) beat Ohio State (13-8, 3-7) at Columbus, Ohio.

(25) TEXAS CHRISTIAN 85, (15) TEXAS TECH 78: Trevian Tennyson scored 23 points, Micah Peavy added 18 against his former team and TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3) at Fort Worth, Texas.

(21) DAYTON 83, GEORGE WASHINGTON 61: DaRon Holmes II had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Dayton (16-3, 6-1 Atlantic 10) bounced back from its first loss in over two months to rout visiting George Washington (14-7, 3-5).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 78, RIVIER 61: Grace Ramsdell scored 32 points and Hailey Anderson added 16 to lead the Monks (13-7, 9-0 Great Northeast) past Rivier (7-13, 5-5) at Nashua, New Hampshire.

Advertisement

St. Joseph’s led 35-28 at halftime before pulling away.

(23) WEST VIRGINIA 84, CENTRAL FLORIDA 43: JJ Quinerly scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half and West Virginia (18-2, 7-2 Big 12) routed Central Florida (10-9, 1-8) at Morgantown, West Virginia, for its fifth straight win.

FOOTBALL

KANSAS: The Jayhawks will play their entire schedule off campus next season, though some games will be played in venues with a home atmosphere.

With Memorial Stadium under construction, Kansas will play nonconference games against Lindenwood and UNLV at the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City. Its Big 12 games against TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »