The University of Maine and men’s hockey coach Ben Barr agreed to a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday.

The deal is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2028. Barr, who is in his third season with the Black Bears, will earn $425,000 in 2024-25, with an annual increase of $15,000 through 2028. The deal includes additional compensation for his assistant coaches. The contract replaces the one signed by Barr when hired in 2021, which was a four-year deal with an annual salary of $235,000.

“Our staff feels fortunate to be at the University of Maine at this current moment,” Barr said in a statement provided by the school. “With the commitment from the school and the generosity of the Alfond Foundation, we feel Black Bear hockey can sustain success for years to come. Our staff and my family are humbled to be trusted with this program for the foreseeable future, and we will do everything in our power to keep improving every day.”

The Black Bears have seen steady improvement in each of Barr’s three seasons. Maine (16-4-1) is ranked No. 6 in the country in the uscho.com poll. At 16-4-2, this is the first time since 2003-04 the Black Bears reached 16 wins in 22 games. Maine is 8-3-1 in Hockey East, sitting in third place.

“Ben and his staff have done an exceptional job of building our men’s ice hockey program into a national contender again,” Athletic Director Jude Killy said in the release. “There is an energy around this group that is palpable and points toward our historical place in the upper echelon of college hockey.”

Barr’s new contract is the second in two days for a Maine head coach. Tuesday, women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon agreed to a new deal that runs through 2028.

