Adrianna Smith had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the University of Maine rolled to a 68-49 women’s basketball win over UMass Lowell on Thursday night in Orono.

The Black Bears (14-8, 7-1 America East), who have won seven of their last eight games, pulled away with a 20-7 edge in the second quarter. Anne Simon finished with 15 points

For the River Hawks (3-17, 3-5) Abbey Lindsey scored 12 points and Rayne Durant added 11.

(8) OHIO STATE 87, WISCONSIN 49: Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points, Cotie McMahon had 15 and Eboni Walker 11 as Ohio State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (10-10, 3-7) for its eighth straight win.

The Buckeyes scored a program record-tying 39 points in the third quarter that extended its lead to a game-high 24 points late in the fourth.

(14) NOTRE DAME 85, GEORGIA TECH 48: Hannah Hidelgo scored 35 points and the Fighting Irish (16-4) led 28-9 after the first quarter and 46-17 at halftime in a rout over Georgia Tech (13-9) in Atlanta.

Cumberland native Anna DeWolfe added eight points for Notre Dame.

Kara Dunn scored 17 for the Yellow Jackets.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS LOWELL 76, MAINE 62: Cam Morris III scored 19 points and 10 rebounds, Quinton Mincey added 19 points and the River Hawks (15-5, 6-1 America East) held off the Black Bears (10-12, 2-5) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

For the Black Bears, Kellen Tynes had 16 points and four assists while A.J. Lopez and Quion Burns each added 13.

BASEBALL

ALABAMA: The NCAA handed down a five-year suspension as part of a 15-year show cause order against former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday, effectively banning him from college coaching, after he provided information to a gambler who used it to make illegal wagers against the Crimson Tide.

The NCAA and Alabama came to a negotiated resolution in the case that involved multiple Level I and II violations, although Bohannon didn’t participate in the investigation. The school was hit with three years of probation and a $5,000 fine, and agreed to additional education programming for athletes, coaches and staff on the potential harms of gambling.

Bohannon was cited for violating NCAA principles of “honesty and sportsmanship” when he provided information about an injury to his starting pitcher to Bert Eugene Neff on April 28, 2023, before Alabama played against LSU. Neff pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstruction of justice in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Under conditions of the show cause order, if another school hires Bohannon in an athletically related position, it would be required to suspend him for 100% of regular-season games over the first five years of his employment. After the five years, a school would still be subjected to increased penalties if rules violations occurred under Bohannon

