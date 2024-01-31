To view more Press Herald photo galleries, click here.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Portland Head Light is framed by snowy trees under a white sky at an empty Fort Williams Park the morning after an overnight snow in Cape Elizabeth on January 29.

Photo by Derek Davis

Matt Anson clears snow from his driveway in Falmouth on a Sunday morning.

Photo by Derek Davis

Tim Swinburne clears snow from vehicles at Portland Volvo in Scarborough on January 8.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A member of the Pleasant Mountain snowmaking team makes their way down a slope underneath snow guns blowing snow at the Bridgton ski area on January 8

Photo by Derek Davis

Elizabeth Brado laughs while having a snowball fight with her son Oscar, 8, at Payson Park on January 7.

Photo by Derek Davis

Traffic begins to move slowly after two tractor trailers were involved in an accident which completely blocked the northbound side of I-95 at mile marker 60 on January 7.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Colleen Finnell walks with her dog Lenny in Portland on January 16.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Tim King and his dog, Pretzel, walk through snow-coated trees at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on January 29.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Taking shelter from the rain under an umbrella, a student exits Portland High School on Friday into a slushy alleyway tracked with footprints in the snow.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A man who declined to give his name shovels snow outside of Crown Fried Chicken in Portland on January 16.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Seen through snow-coated trees, a cross country skier skate-skis along Joe Buzzell Lane at Harris Farm in Dayton on January 29. It was only the third day the cross country ski trails at the farm have been open because of the lack of snow.

Photo by Derek Davis

People shield their faces from falling snow while walking on Chestnut Street in Portland in mid-January.

Photo by Derek Davis

People walk through a parking lot as seen from the Free Street parking garage on January 13.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Volunteer Steve Audie of Biddeford is framed through the net of a hockey goal as he cleans the surface of the ice at West Brook Skating Rink in Biddeford on January 23.

Photo by Derek Davis

Robert Lefavor shovels out a bus shelter on Fore River Parkway in front of Mercy Hospital on January 8.

Photo by Derek Davis

Eamonn Donahue, 10, slides across a rail while skiing at Payson Park in Portland on January 18.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Stephanie Baird, of South Portland, walks down a snowy trail at Robinson Woods in Cape Elizabeth January 29. “It is beautiful here every morning,” Baird said.

Photo by Derek Davis

Jon Malia shovels in front of City Hall on January 13.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Adam Costa of South Portland slides down a hill at Riverside Golf Course in Portland as his dog Berko chases him down the hill January 21.

Photo by Derek Davis

Roger Doiron of Scarborough takes a morning run at Higgins Beach with his dog Louna on January 23.

