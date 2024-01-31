WATERVILLE — Six quilts, nine panels and a 1,000 marks on each, representing the struggle of the 45,000 asylum seekers at the southern United States border.

The Ticonic Gallery at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville is home to “The 45,000 Quilt Exhibit,” designed by immigrants from all over the country. The exhibition was set up Jan. 17 and is scheduled to run through next Wednesday.

Mary Dunn and Glen Ring, an activist focused on immigration issues, arranged for the quilts to be at the center. An ongoing effort since 2022, the quilts were brought to the center this month.

Each of the quilts tells the story of immigrants who were stuck in detention, many of whom were forcefully taken from their loved ones. Each quilt is about 9 feet long and 9 feet wide. The total of 45 squares represent 1,000 detainees in each square.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to see them,” Maureen Calder, co-founder of Mainers for Maine Immigration, said. “Yet it’s so beautiful to see them (quilts) at the same time.”

The artwork was created by 60 immigration justice advocates and artists from across the United States and Mexico.

Each quilt, Calder said, has been through several steps prior to arriving at the Ticonic Gallery at 93 Main St.

What people see at the gallery is a reflection of the sacrifices made at the borders, Calder said, adding that 45,000 is the number of people held at the U.S-Mexico border in 2021. The quilts were designed in 2021 and 2022.

“They are all human at the end of the day,” Lisa Wheeler, the education manager for Waterville Creates at the Schupf Center, said, adding that the project aims to foster more diversity in the region.

Wheeler and Dunn, who have been working on this project for years, said their vision was to spread awareness regarding the mental trauma faced by asylum seekers at the borders and detention centers.

“This one, right here, speaks to me the most,” Calder said, pointing to a square depicting a child being taken away from her mother as she was being detained.

One can feel the agony and pain through the quilt, Calder said.

A map on one of the quilts shows the location of detention facilities throughout the country and includes individual stories of some detainees.

Wheeler said the project has received much support from residents and other visitors. It also includes workshops on making prints and postcards and on stamping and printing.

While the exhibition is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank and the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal, transportation of the quilts to Waterville has been provided by volunteers, Wheeler said.

“The quilt workshop allows people to tell their story,” Wheeler said, “because everyone has a story.”

The Paul J. Schupf Art Center is also set to screen the film “Caged Dreams,” directed by Pete Guzzo, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The film focuses on the mental health issues faced by immigrants and asylum seekers, and the impact of those issues. The screening is to be followed by a reception at which visitors can walk the exhibition and make their own quilts.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from quilters,” Wheeler said, “and are expecting a great turnout on Friday.”

