Many thanks to Ralph and Vana Carmona for sharing their health saga with the community (“Portland man takes part in drug trial giving new hope in fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” Jan. 22). Thanks also to the Press Herald for giving this story such prominence. The Carmonas related their experience of dealing with Ralph’s diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s, their participation over eight years in a clinical trial for the drug Leqembi, and their success in keeping the disease largely at bay. Wow!

Previously, barely treatable Alzheimer’s has terrified many, especially those of us who have seen it up close. Now there is room to hope that soon we may be able to treat this affliction as yet one more serious but treatable disease. I’m sure I’m not the only reader in the community who, on reading this article, experienced a thrilling sense of relief. In a sea of bad news, this is a blinding ray of hope. Bravo, Carmonas.

Sadhbh Neilan

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: