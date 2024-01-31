In the Jan. 19 Press Herald, in side-by-side articles on Page A3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his commitment to fight on in Gaza until complete victory and President Biden was quoted committing to fight Yemen’s Houthis until they stopped shooting at seagoing vessels bound for the Suez canal. Making good on such braindead commitments by national leaders can only lead to continued violence, an expanding war and a worsening of the underlying unresolved problem: the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Declaring parties of any conflict “terrorists” and not talking to them is another braindead “principle.” If our powers that be cannot get beyond seeing all problems as nails because their only tool is the hammer of violence, we can only look forward to escalating disaster. In a polarized world, the only solutions derive from parties honestly seeking common ground by talking and listening to each other.

Paul Kando

Damariscotta

