OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Donald M. Robinson, Sr., 91, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away surrounded by his family on Jan. 27, 2024.

Donald, who was affectionally known as Pepere, was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Saco, and attended Saco schools. He enlisted in The Unites States Army and served as a driver in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Southern Maine and began a career driving for a variety of employers, culminating with his employment with St. Johnsbury Trucking. He drove for this company until they dissolved in the early 1980s. ln his retirement, Donald and his wife, Gisele, spent winters residing in North Ft. Myers, Fla., where they made lifelong friends and enjoyed hours of golfing and bicycling together.

﻿Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gisele (Godbout) Robinson, and his children Ramona and her husband Luis, Donald M. Jr. and his fiancé Victoria, Dale and his wife Beth, Kim and her husband Thomas, Crystal Fashingbauer, Judy and her husband William, David and his wife Kristin; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and his half-sister, Linda Nadeau. He was predeceased by grandsons Jeffrey and Nicholas Robinson.

﻿Donald was known to be jovial and generous by those who knew him. Throughout his retirement years, he had a proclivity for golfing, Nascar, and bowling on Fridays. Donald and Gisele enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida and have fond memories of driving their RV to Disney World and Key West.

﻿Donald’s family will host visiting hours on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco.

