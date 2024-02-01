Books/Authors

Feb. 7

Anne Gass author talk: “We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“(t)here but not”: USM art gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Feb. 1

“The Color Purple” (1985): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Advertisement

Feb. 3

“Groundhog Day” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 8

“Minari” (2021): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Feb. 1

Sarah Libby: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 2

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

“Octet for Winds”: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 students, senior and alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 3

Advertisement

Dinner and a Cabaret show: 6 p.m., Westbrook High School, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $10 adults, $5 under 12. fb.me/e/3bqivWFiB

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Whiskey Horse: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 4

Tristin Lee: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Feb. 7

HunterGirl: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 8

Chicky Stoltz: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 9

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

Dan Fallon: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 10

“You Gotta Have Heart”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Woodland Protocol: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 11

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Feb. 8-18

“The Wedding Singer”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: