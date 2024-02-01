Deering Rams are going to be a problem for opponents in the Class AA South boys’ basketball tournament.

Thursday night, though, the visiting Scarborough Red Storm had just enough to hold off an upset bid by the resurgent Rams.

Scarborough built a 12-point third-quarter lead, but needed a clutch 3-pointer and two key free throws from senior Nate Glidden to survive for a 61-60 win.

“We knew this was going to be a battle coming in because Deering’s been playing better basketball of late, but these guys really responded tonight,” said Red Storm Coach Phil Conley. “We treated it like it was a playoff game.”

Scarborough (13-3) was clinging to a 59-58 lead with 7.8 seconds left. Glidden was fouled and made two free throws, which were just enough to offset a last-second layup from Deering’s Justin Jamal.

“I’ve been in similar situations and it was mind over matter,” Glidden said. “It’s just the ball and the basket, and if I put it in the hoop, we win the game.”

Liam Jefferds led the Red Storm with 16 points, while Liam Garriepy added 14.

The Rams (6-10) achieved their goal of getting Scarborough big man Spencer Booth in early foul trouble, but they couldn’t do anything about the Red Storm’s sizzling outside shooting.

Jeffereds buried four 3-pointers in the first half, and Garriepy and Carter Blanche also got in on the fun.

Scarborough built a quick 11-3 lead behind a couple of Garriepy 3s, but Booth picked up his second foul and went to the bench until midway through the second.

The Rams took advantage, scoring nine straight points to grab their lone lead, 12-11. Jefferds answered with two 3s and then layup just before the horn to make it 19-12 after one quarter.

“Everyone had to pitch in a little bit and everyone stepped up and held down the fort,” said Garriepy.

Jefferds stayed hot in the second quarter, draining two more 3s, and Blanche hit another before adding an acrobatic layup that gave the Red Storm a 36-30 halftime lead.

A Booth layup put Scarborough up 44-32 early in the third quarter, but the Rams roared back and pulled within a point on a three-point play from Jamal.

Deering had ample chances down the stretch. It was 55-53 after a basket from Mogga Yanga with 5:20 remaining, but then the Rams missed several shots and went almost five minutes without a point.

“It was just a team win,” said Glidden. “We knew what we had to do and we pulled it out.”

“We’ve put in the work during the offseason and the (regular) season to reach our goal,” added Garriepy. “We want to reach our goal and we’ll be ready (for the tournament).”

Deering was led by Tayshaun Cleveland with 18 points. Jamal added 15 and Evan Legassey finished with 13.

“It was frustrating, but at the same time, there are lessons to be learned,” said Rams Coach Todd Wing. “We’re confident going forward.”

