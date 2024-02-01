Chad Epperson will be back for his third season as manager of the Portland Sea Dogs in 2024, the Boston Red Sox announced Thursday.

Over Epperson’s first two seasons, the Sea Dogs had a record of 148-126, reaching the Eastern League playoffs in 2022, the team’s first playoff appearance since 2014. The Sea Dogs finished 2023 at 73-63.

Pitching coach Sean Isaacs, development coach Justin Frometa, coach Mickey Jiang and athletic trainer Bobby Stachura will return to Epperson’s staff. Following the promotion of hitting coach Doug Clark to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Hess will be Portland’s hitting coach after serving in the same role in High-A Greenville last season.

Hess previously worked as a coach with the Sea Dogs in 2022. Other newcomers to Portland’s coaching staff in 2024 are coach Kyle Sasala and strength and conditioning coach Donny Gress.

Prior to becoming manager of the Sea Dogs, Epperson spent 12 seasons as the Red Sox minor league catching coordinator. Epperson also spent time managing in the Red Sox organization from 2004-09, in Salem, Virginia, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware, all A-level teams.

Epperson will be the fourth Sea Dogs manager to run the ballclub for at least three seasons. Arnie Beyeler managed Portland for four years, 2007-10. Carlos Tosca, the club’s first manager, was with the Sea Dogs from their debut season in 1994 through 1996. Kevin Boles, Beyeler’s successor, managed the Sea Dogs 2011-2013.

The Sea Dogs open the season on April 5 at Hadlock Field against the Hartford Yard Goats.

This story will updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous