We’ve made it to February here at the cove where we celebrate Groundhog Day, St. Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, a daughter’s birthday and lastly, Heart Health Month. We have our share of treats and guilty pleasures, but let’s start off with a couple of recipes that are in the healthy realm since this week we have National Wear Red Day.

Confetti pancakes are part of my weekly menu as not only are they a way to get more vegetables into me first thing in the morning, but they can be dipped into soup and piled high with stir-fried vegetables as the day progresses. These pancakes can even be made for a snack or fancied up for a party.

This is also a great way to get more veggies into your kiddos, too. As the pancakes brown, the finely shredded vegetables soften, and unless your child is really picky about textures, they really won’t discern what those green and orange flecks are.

The amount of vegetables you stir into the eggs can be shifted to your liking. More vegetables and flax will produce lovely, toothsome fritters while fewer vegetables and les flax will make more of a delicate crepe. You decide.

Add fresh herbs or other seasonings, a bit of garlic and onion, or hot sauce as you wish, but I like these little nuggets more as a plain palette so they can be topped with anything from maple syrup to garlic aioli. (Chile crisp is a favorite – have you tried that yet?)

The pancakes can also be made ahead, then re-crisped on a sheet pan in the oven.

The leftover shredded vegetables can go into more batches of pancakes throughout the week or to top your salads, stir into soups or sauteed as a substitute for rice.

Another way to be sneaky with vegetables is to whisk up some of these oil free, egg-free, not-too-sweet chocolate zucchini muffins. Using pastry flour will ensure they come out light and fluffy, and don’t skimp on the chocolate.

Confetti pancakes

1/2 medium cabbage

2-3 large carrots

1 medium zucchini

4 large eggs, beaten

Fresh herbs, chopped (optional)

1-2 tablespoons ground flax

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil or avocado oil for the skillet

In a food processor or with a grater, finely shred cabbage, carrots and zucchini. Spread out the shredded veggies on an absorbent kitchen towel to dry for at least 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, about 2 cups of the combined shredded vegetables, herbs, flax, salt and pepper. Let the mixture stand for 5-10 minutes.

Oil and heat a skillet over medium heat, scoop about 1/4 cup of egg-vegetable batter and place it on the skillet for each pancake. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

Yield: 12 (2½-inch) pancakes

Chocolate zucchini muffins

1 tablespoon ground flax

3 tablespoons water

1 1/4 cups lightly packed, shredded zucchini

1 1/4 cups almond milk

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt

1/2 cup cane sugar or coconut palm sugar

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

2/3 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly oil a 12-cup muffin pan. Mix ground flax and water in a small bowl and set aside. Drain shredded zucchini on paper towels.

Mix almond milk and apple cider vinegar (or lemon juice) in a small bowl and set aside for at least 5 minutes. It will curdle.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.

Combine moistened flax in almond milk with vinegar or lemon juice. Add maple syrup and vanilla, then pour over dry ingredients. Whisk until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips, walnuts and shredded zucchini.

Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each one three-quarters full. Bake for about 15-17 minutes at 350 degrees, or until muffins spring back when touched. A toothpick should come out mostly clean. Cool in tin for 5 minutes.

With a knife, loosen around the muffin edges and transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Yield: One dozen muffins

