Thursday, Feb. 1

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Bucksport at Presque Isle, 5:30 p.m.

• Calais at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Central at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

• Dexter at Bangor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Shead, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Portland, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• North Haven at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

• Orono at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Deering, 7 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.

• Valley at Monmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Yarmouth at York, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Carrabec at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Falmouth at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Gardiner at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Bangor Christian, 3:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Richmond, 4 p.m.

• Poland at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

• Portland at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Buckfield, 6 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 11:30 a.m.

• Westbrook at Marshwood, 5:30 p.m.

• York at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Gorham at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 8:10 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Cape Elizabeth (Cross Insurance Arena), 5 p.m.

• York at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 5:10 p.m.

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:40 p.m

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Brunswick, Nokomis, Waterville, Cony, Messalonskee, MCI, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

Swimming

• Freeport at Windham (at Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.

• Lewiston at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Bates College), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Katahdin, 5 p.m.

• Bangor at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Biddeford at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Narraguagus, 5 p.m.

• Easton at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 7 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Leavitt at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Mt. View at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Greely, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Schenck at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Carrabec, 7 p.m.

• Valley vs. Islesboro, at Thomas College, 1:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Rangeley, 5:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Cheverus, 5:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

• Central at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Cony at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 5 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Schenck, 4 p.m.

• Madison at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Morse, 6 p.m.

• North Haven at Vinalhaven, 11:30 a.m.

• Oceanside at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Orono at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Noble, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Piscataquis, 6 p.m.

• Telstar at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Carrabec, 5:30 p.m.

• Valley vs. Islesboro, at Thomas College, noon

• Waterville at Richmond, 6 p.m.

• Waynflete at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

• Windham at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.

• Wisdom at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Woodland at Penobscot Valley, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:30 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 6:40 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Edward Little, Lewiston, Winslow, Mt. Ararat, Oceanside/Medomak Valley/Camden Hills, Erskine Academy, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Greely, Mountain Valley, Poland, Traip Academy, Wells, Wiscasset, Yarmouth, York, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Cape Elizabeth, Kennebunk at Gorham (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Deering/Portland at Waynflete, 4 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Mt. Ararat at Cony (Kennebebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Greely at Cheverus (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 5 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Kennebunk, 4 p.m.

• Westbrook at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 4 p.m.

