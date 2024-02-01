Mikayla Talbot opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period and set up a second-period goal by Ashley Cloutier, and Cheverus/Windham wrapped up its girls’ hockey regular season Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Troubh Ice Arena.

It was the seventh shutout of the season for Cheverus, the unanimous No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll. The Stags will be the No. 1 seed in the South when the playoffs begin next week.

Lily Johnson made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal early in the second period, scoring on a wraparound after stealing the puck behind the net. Stags goalie Ella Lemieux broke the school record with her 34th career win.

Gorham dropped to 12-5.

BRUNSWICK 5, PORTLAND 4: Solveig Ledwick netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Dragons (9-8) over Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete(10-7) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Celeste Braillard and Lauren Labbe also scored for Brunswick. Dragons goalie Sesina Ley made 14 saves.

Libby Hooper scored twice, and Evelyn Agrodnia and Jane Flynn each added a goal for the Beacons. Erin Winship stopped 32 shots.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 58, LEWISTON 47: Kevin Rugabirwa and Cordell Jones led a balanced offense with 13 points apiece and Jeissey Khamis added 12 as the Bulldogs (13-3) topped the Blue Devils (5-11) at the Portland Expo.

Caden Boone put in 13 points for Lewiston. Abdirahim Dakane tallied 12 and Lonnie Thomas scored 10.

LAKE REGION 70, POLAND 55: Jackson Libby scored 15 points to lead four Lakers (7-9) in double figures as they downed the Knights (3-13) in Poland.

Aiden Roberts scored 13 points, Brock Gibbons had 12 and Jacoby Bardsley 10 for Lake Region.

Damon Martin poured in 28 points for Poland, while Anthony Warren added 13.

SACOPEE VALLEY 67, BUCKFIELD 45: Bryce Stacey led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Hawks (7-8) beat the Bucks (7-9) in Hiram.

Tyler Easterbrooks chipped in with 15 points, Dylan Capano finished with 11 and Silas Nielsen had 10.

Justin Lucas and Gaven Parsons each had 12 points for Buckfield.

CAMDEN HILLS 68, MT. BLUE 64: Will Duke poured in 36 points as the Windjammers (8-8) beat the Cougars (13-2) in Farmington.

Nolan Ames chipped in with 21.

Evan Sterling scored 29 points and Carter Norton had 13 for Mt. Blue.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 65, PINE TREE ACADEMY 40: Nate Oney recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, powering the Panthers (5-11) over the Breakers (2-9) in Yarmouth.

Brayden Kloza added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mansuk Loboka contributed 11 points.

Jesse Ishimwe scored eight points for Pine Tree.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WESTBROOK 48, MARSHWOOD 45: Lyla Dunphe and Kylie Young notched 16 points apiece to power the Blue Blazes (6-11) over the Hawks (7-10) in South Berwick.

Isabelle Tice dropped in 17 points for Marshwood. Natalie Lathrop scored 14.

POLAND 34, OAK HILL 22: Thea Thornton led the Knights (10-6) with 11 points in a win over the Raiders (1-14) at Wales.

Aubrey McElhaney scored seven points for Oak Hill.

SACOPEE VALLEY 47, BUCKFIELD 30: Bridget Landry paced the Hawks with 14 points (10-5) in a win over the Bucks (7-8) at Buckfield.

Alexa Schroeder chipped in with 13 points.

Sarae Devoe led Buckfield with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, CARRABEC 31: Athena Gee scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half as the Panthers (14-1) erased a seven-point halftime deficit against the Cobras (8-6) in Yarmouth.

Emily Robbins and Graca Bila each added 10 points for NYA, which broke the game open by outscoring Carrabec 24-3 in the fourth quarter. Robbins also grabbed 11 rebounds, and Bila had nine assists.

Carrabec was paced by Molly Hay with 18 points and Anna Canales with 10.

LEWISTON 60, PORTLAND 28: Koral Morin scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (9-7) over the Bulldogs (2-14) in Lewiston.

Ellie Legare added 15 points and Natalie Beaudoin finished with 13.

Baleria Yuga paced Portland with 16 points.

BRUNSWICK 60, FALMOUTH 37: Eva Harvie scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Dragons (16-1) over the Navigators (3-12) in Brunswick.

Harvie also had six assists and four steals. Abrielle St. Pierre added 13 points.

Peaches Stucker and Emily Abbott each scored nine points for Falmouth.

