The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/31/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Windham (6)
|77
|2.
|Gorham (2)
|71
|3.
|Cheverus
|62
|4.
|Oceanside
|49
|5.
|Portland
|44
|6.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|29
|7.
|Falmouth
|28
|7.
|Scarborough
|28
|9.
|Mt. Blue
|16
|10.
|Hampden Academy
|13
|10.
|Old Town
|13
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Brunswick
|58
|2.
|Gorham
|58
|4.
|Ellsworth
|56
|5.
|Oceanside
|55
|6.
|South Portland
|42
|7.
|Lawrence
|40
|8.
|Mt. Ararat
|22
|9.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|14
|10.
|Scarborough
|5
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (1)
|22
|2.
|Thornton Academy (3)
|21
|3.
|St. Dominic (2)
|20
|4.
|Bangor
|16
|5.
|Cheverus/Yarmouth
|10
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Penobscot
|26
|3.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|22
|4.
|Gorham co-op
|15
|5.
|Portland co-op
|7
