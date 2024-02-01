The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/31/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (6) 77 2. Gorham (2) 71 3. Cheverus 62 4. Oceanside 49 5. Portland 44 6. Gray-New Gloucester 29 7. Falmouth 28 7. Scarborough 28 9. Mt. Blue 16 10. Hampden Academy 13 10. Old Town 13

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Brunswick 58 2. Gorham 58 4. Ellsworth 56 5. Oceanside 55 6. South Portland 42 7. Lawrence 40 8. Mt. Ararat 22 9. Gray-New Gloucester 14 10. Scarborough 5

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (1) 22 2. Thornton Academy (3) 21 3. St. Dominic (2) 20 4. Bangor 16 5. Cheverus/Yarmouth 10

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Penobscot 26 3. Yarmouth/Freeport 22 4. Gorham co-op 15 5. Portland co-op 7

