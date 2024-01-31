BETHEL — Wyatt Lilly led Telstar with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in its 61-35 win against Lisbon on Wednesday.

Reiley Hedden added another 11 points and Brody Morgan contributed 14 rebounds for Telstar/Gould (5-10).

DeSean Trufant topped Lisbon (1-15) with 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENTS HILL 43, LISBON 18: Stefani Munoko led the Huskies with 12 points as they topped the Greyhounds for their first win of the season in Lisbon.

Lucy McDonald added another nine points for Kents Hill (1-13), and Sam Holsten tallied six.

Delaney McGrath led the scoring for Lisbon (0-14) with nine points.

