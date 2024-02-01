With all the hell and horror going on, it’s sad that a small group, Greater Portland Landmarks, is fighting to save a rather ordinary Greek Revival style building on Free Street in Portland.
This style of building is frequently seen in public buildings and private homes. The goal is to prevent the Portland Museum of Art from building a much-needed expansion to accommodate its growing collection and better serve the public.
The museum expansion will use cross-laminated timber, a type of construction that features the beauty of natural wood (we live in a forested state, after all) and, simultaneously, provides substantial environmental advantages, including carbon sequestration and the near total elimination of concrete and steel, which are major polluters.
This obstruction by Greater Portland Landmarks is a classic example of the reality summed up in a recent New York Times opinion headline: “Preservation has become the enemy of evolution.”
Kilt Andrew
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.