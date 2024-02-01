Let’s be clear on why Donald Trump is unfit for office. Sidestep insurrection (and its legal definition) and bring another, simpler crime into focus: Treachery. Treachery is betrayal of trust, an act which seeks to gain favor through illicit means.

Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN that “the fact that [Trump] would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is really appalling.”

Shakespeare dramatized Christian virtues in his writings. Treachery reveals the flaws in one who wants something so badly that they will do anything to get the thing that they want.

On July 25, 2019, President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Weeks before, Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. This is blackmail and betrayal. Blackmail toward Zelenskyy who understood that the defensive arms designated by Congress would be delayed unless he capitulated to Trump’s “suggestion,” and a betrayal of Congress and the American people, who recognized why such a weapons transfer was essential for our own security.

His actions on Jan. 6 were betrayal of his oath of office, and our national security and the integrity of our elections. His extraordinary sense of his own entitlement indicates genuine disregard for our nation and its people. Treachery, betrayal and calumny are present in his every act.

Richard Bennett

Portland

