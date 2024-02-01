TOPSHAM – Linwood “Zeke” Randall, 57, of Pownal, died suddenly Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
He was born Sept. 30, 1966 in Ipswich, Mass., a son of Robert and Geneva Jewett Randall. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He served several years as a security guard at the Maine Correction Center, Windham. He most recently drove for the Maine Department of Transportation, after having spent several years driving for Daryl D Gushee Inc, New Gloucester.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Gray and the American Legion, New Gloucester. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, especially if it included a ride on his motorcycle, snowmobile or even the ride-on mower in a rain storm.
He is survived by his partner, Rhonda Benjamin of Pownal; a son, Jayden Randall of Pownal, four daughters, Krista Shobert (Josh) of Auburn, Brittany Schmidtke (Maxwell) of Portland, Kayla Hillock of Oklahoma, Baylee Randall of New Gloucester, a stepdaughter, Jennifer Hamilton (Edward) of Freeport, a stepson, Andrew Benjamin and his fiancé Adrianna Powell of South Portland; three brothers, JD Randall of North Yarmouth, Brian Randall (Nikki) of New Gloucester, Allen Randall of New Gloucester, a sister, Rebecca Randall of New Gloucester; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.