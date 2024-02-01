TOPSHAM – Linwood “Zeke” Randall, 57, of Pownal, died suddenly Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

He was born Sept. 30, 1966 in Ipswich, Mass., a son of Robert and Geneva Jewett Randall. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He served several years as a security guard at the Maine Correction Center, Windham. He most recently drove for the Maine Department of Transportation, after having spent several years driving for Daryl D Gushee Inc, New Gloucester.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Gray and the American Legion, New Gloucester. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, especially if it included a ride on his motorcycle, snowmobile or even the ride-on mower in a rain storm.

He is survived by his partner, Rhonda Benjamin of Pownal; a son, Jayden Randall of Pownal, four daughters, Krista Shobert (Josh) of Auburn, Brittany Schmidtke (Maxwell) of Portland, Kayla Hillock of Oklahoma, Baylee Randall of New Gloucester, a stepdaughter, Jennifer Hamilton (Edward) of Freeport, a stepson, Andrew Benjamin and his fiancé Adrianna Powell of South Portland; three brothers, JD Randall of North Yarmouth, Brian Randall (Nikki) of New Gloucester, Allen Randall of New Gloucester, a sister, Rebecca Randall of New Gloucester; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous